Demon Slayer Season 4: Is this the final season? What will happen in the Hashira Training Arc?

The third season of Demon Slayer certainly touched milestones with its success. And post the ending of the season earlier this year, fans have been looking out for any updates on the next one. While Demon Slayer Season 4 was renewed pretty soon along with the third season, other details about the next one remain uncertain. The Hashira Training Arc from the manga is one of the most favorite storylines from the series. So, here is everything you need to know about the next season of Demon Slayer.

Demon Slayer Season 4: About the Hashira Training Arc

The Hashira Training arc is the 10th storyline in Demon Slayer. The events of this act start right as Tanjiro goes to find the Stone Hashira named Himejima. This man has been assigned the task of training our protagonists so that he also can become a Hashira. The rest of the chapters deal with high-end training and intense practice. The idea is to make Tanjiro a Hashira like them.

The final battle with Muzan is nearing and the fighters are not left with a choice but to level up. On the other side of the story, Muzan will recruit Upper-Rank demon, Nakime to plan and execute an attack against our heroes. A lot of training in battles takes place in this arc. And the closing battle of the season is something to look out for.

Is this the final season?

Well, Demon Slayer Season 4 is definitely not the final season of the series. This is because there is one more arc that is yet to get renewal as an anime. It will be the Final Battle arc that poses as the final season of the series. Thus, fans can assume that Season 4 is the penultimate installment of this ufotable show. As of the time of writing, the final release date of the new season has not been confirmed by the makers.

Netflix is expected to air the new season much like the other ones. However, fans can expect a release somewhere around the early months of 2024. This section will be updated with new information as they come. At last, keep an eye on Pinkvilla for more.

