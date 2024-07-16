Diane Sawyer Shares Last Text She Got From Late Richard Simmons, And It Was A Lyric Of A Classic Song

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Some people always leave an impact on others with just their words, as was the case with Diane Sawyer and the late actor Richard Simmons. Richard passed away on Saturday, July 13, at 76.

Diane spoke about the last text the duo exchanged apart from several wholesome conversations with Sawyer before his death. The broadcast journalist revealed to PEOPLE how the actor agreed to an interview with her.

"Richard’s complex insight truly moved me, especially regarding life and people, including himself — how we rise and how we fall,” Sawyer said. "Richard’s last text to me was straight from the Carole King song ‘You’ve Got a Friend’: 'Whenever you want to talk, just call out my name, and I'll be there.'"

More on Richard Simmons' death

The actor died the day after his 76th birthday on Saturday, July 13. His longtime publicist, Tom Estey, confirmed to PEOPLE. "The world has truly lost an angel," Estey told the outlet. He died at his Los Angeles home with no foul play and cops are investigating it as a natural death, TMZ first reported.

Simmons’ death came after he posted about accepting “so many” birthday messages on Facebook on the Saturday morning of July 13, 2024. Two days before his death, Simmons spoke exclusively to PEOPLE in a rare interview, revealing how he was going to celebrate his 76th birthday. The late actor mentioned wanting to try one Pepperidge Farm Milano cookie and help me like he always has.

Advertisement

Richard Simmons' wished to return to the screen

Although Simmons had remained out of the public eye since 2014, he remained in contact with fans as he chose to live a little away from the spotlight, his longtime publicist, Tom Estey revealed to the aforementioned publication back in 2017. Moreover, his brother Lenny also said that he was quite excited to be back in the spotlight and was looking forward to his new projects.

Late actor Richard Simmons made guest appearances as himself on shows such as Arrested Development and The Larry Sanders Show. He also hosted his talk and fitness show, The Richard Simmons Show, from 1980 to 1984. However, got his big break in the industry when he appeared on the show General Hospital in 1979.

ALSO READ: 'Meant A Lot To So Many Folks': Richard Simmons Remembered By General Hospital Co-Star Lyn Herring After His Death