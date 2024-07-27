Did Billy Ray Cyrus 'Donkey Kick' Stage Manager During The DWTS Rehearsals? Here's What Cheryl Burke Claims

Just days after audio surfaced of Billy Ray Cyrus verbally attacking his ex-wife, Firerose, Cheryl Burke shared an unusual story about him from their time on Dancing With The Stars.

Although Burke and Cyrus weren't dance partners, she revealed on her podcast Sex, Lies, and Spray Tans that she witnessed Cyrus "donkey kick" a stage manager during a dress rehearsal.

Burke said during the podcast, “I love Billy Ray. He was always so nice to me. But I have to tell you the story.” She explained they had dress rehearsals right before going live, about two hours before the show, and they treat it as if it's the real thing. It's like an R-rated version because host Tom Bergeron would always joke around

The incident occurred when Cyrus repeatedly ignored the stage manager's instructions to "get on his mark" so the director could position the lights. Burke explained, “[The stage manager had] been asking like three, four times by then, and Billy Ray kicked him out of nowhere. Straight up, donkey kicked him.”

She emphasized that the stage manager had been very nice to Cyrus, and she was shocked by the kick. “Don’t kick him, let alone, don’t kick anyone,” she said, adding that the incident made the situation chaotic and was unacceptable.

Burke insisted it wasn't an accident but a deliberate act. She suggested that Cyrus might have been stressed out, as he was receiving harsh criticism from the judges, but said, "You can't physically hurt somebody."

Cyrus was partnered with professional dancer Karina Smirnoff during Season 4, while Burke danced with actor Ian Ziering. Burke criticized Cyrus for lacking professionalism, saying, “You need to do your job. We’re not doing this for free either, by the way.”

Billy Ray Cyrus reportedly berated ex-wife, Firerose, in a leaked audio clip

This story comes shortly after Cyrus was caught on a leaked audio recording berating his ex-wife, Firerose. Cyrus responded to the leak on Instagram, expressing frustration and claiming he was at his wit's end, saying, “Hell yeah, I was at my wit’s end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud.”

Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce from Firerose after 8 months of marriage on May 22, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences and “inappropriate marital conduct.”

