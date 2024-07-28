'There's A Light At The End...': Firerose Speaks Out After Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts To Leaked Audio Controversy

Singer Firerose did not hold back by sharing a post, which allegedly was the response to her estranged husband Billy Ray Cyrus’s reaction to the leaked audio conversation that grabbed everyone’s attention.

The subtle posts by both parties go on against one another on top of the allegations made against each other. Read ahead to know the Firerose post shared on social media.

Firerose speaks out after Billy Ray Cyrus's reaction to the leaked audio clip

The Australian singer took to her Instagram stories to write a cryptic post on July 26. Firerose called this week “monumental” and in many ways, she was “appreciative” and grateful for the enormous support.

She stated, “This week has been monumental in many ways and I'm so appreciative and thankful for the outpouring of support.” She further wrote that there are multiple great books, experts, and resources for healing.

Firerose’s statement added, “I promise there's a light at the end of the tunnel. Keep educating yourself." She went on to tag Dr. Ramani Durvasula’s Instagram account.

Dr. Ramani is famous on social media as she has talked about narcissistic abuse and has also written material on the same. Firerose also tagged accounts that shared content about narcissism.

Amid multiple speculations and controversies, Firerose is keeping her Instagram account active. She recently shared the post below on her handle.

Billy Ray Cyrus’s lawyers share statement about the case

She’s Not Cryin' Anymore singer’s lawyers have shared a statement to Entertainment Weekly claiming that the Australian singer’s allegations against him are her attempt to gain money from him.

Cyrus's attorneys' statement also alleged that the country singer admitted being frustrated verbally and angry with his estranged wife during their short-lived marriage.

The country singer's frustration elevated with every new thing that he found out about Firerose. The attorney also claimed that she made the audio recording without Billy Ray Cyrus’s consent.

The statement added that she was on her best behavior intentionally as she was aware of the recording being made.

The country singer and Firerose tied the knot in 2023 and what appeared to be a fairytale relationship, soon turned bitter with multiple serious allegations and posts shared on social media against each other.

