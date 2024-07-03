'Happy To Be Out Of The Marriage': Billy Ray Cyrus Wants Firerose Divorce Drama To Be Over; Source Claims

Billy Ray Cyrus is determined to move beyond the drama of his tumultuous marital relationship with Firerose. Reportedly, the country star has been working to move on from that difficult period of his life by receiving support from a strong network of friends and family.

After a series of allegations and a prolonged divorce battle, he is reportedly glad that the marriage has finally come to an end.

Billy Ray Cyrus is moving forward after Firerose divorce drama

A source from People magazine claims, “He’s happy in Nashville and doing well.” Aside from this, the source also says that Cyrus has a small circle of friends and interacts closely with Noah, his daughter. He is reportedly "trying to put all the drama in the past."

According to the insider, Cyrus is relieved to have ended the marriage but seems unhappy about the back and forth of the divorce. He refers to their relationship as a “scam” that he was lucky to have discovered.

On May 23rd, Billy Ray Cyrus filed for divorce after seven months of marriage on grounds of irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct. He also requested an annulment on grounds of fraud. Firerose, 36, denied any allegations of improper behavior on her part and countered that she felt unsafe living with him.

Billy Ray Cyrus and Firerose's divorce Proceedings and allegations in a nutshell

On June 13th, the singer of Achy Breaky Heart requested an emergency motion asking for a restraining order against Firerose. He claimed she had still been using both his personal and business credit cards even after their separation, amounting to approximately $100,000 in unauthorized expenditures. Firerose insisted there was no case for emergency since she had access to his credit cards for over two years, which she could utilize whenever necessary.

Adding to the complication, Firerose alleged that Cyrus filed for divorce a day prior to her scheduled preventive double mastectomy. Her surgery was set in motion on May 23rd when she was handed the divorce papers.

On June 24th, court documents obtained by People, show that Cyrus said he had been physically abused by Firerose. However, she denied those allegations, stating that he abused her instead. His manager, Scott Adkins, supported this claim by stating in an affidavit that he had witnessed such abuse. In response, her spokesperson cried foul, claiming those supporting Cyrus’s accusations are on his payroll and therefore lack credibility.

Billy Ray Cyrus also accused Firerose of blackmail, alleging that she threatened to end his career if he went ahead with the divorce. She has denied all accusations and continues to plead not guilty in the ongoing lawsuit.

