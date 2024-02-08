Who is Tish Cyrus? Exploring The Life Of Billy Cyrus' Wife Amid Divorce And 'Breakdown' Rumors

Amidst the buzz surrounding Miley Cyrus' notable omission of her father, Billy Ray Cyrus, from her Grammy Awards acceptance speech, her mother, Tish Cyrus, made headlines for opening up about her personal struggles on the Call Her Daddy podcast. Just days after Miley's Grammy win, Tish candidly discussed her divorce from Billy Ray, shedding light on the complexities of their relationship. As curiosity about Tish Cyrus grows, let's delve into who she is and the intricacies of her life.

Tish Cyrus, born Leticia Jean Cyrus-Purcell on May 15, 1967, is an American manager and producer renowned for her work in the entertainment industry. She rose to prominence after becoming the wife of American country singer, Billy Ray Cyrus , and she further served as the manager of their daughters, Miley and Noah Cyrus, guiding them through the early stages of their careers. Alongside Jonathan Daniel from Crush Music, Tish continues to manage both Miley and Noah, nurturing their talents and careers.

In addition to her managerial role, Tish is the owner and president of Hopetown Entertainment, a prominent television and film production company. She has produced several films starring Miley Cyrus, including serving as the executive producer of The Last Song, based on the novel by Nicholas Sparks. Tish also showcased her talent in front of the camera, starring in the TV show Cyrus vs. Cyrus: Design and Conquer, which premiered in 2017.

Before her marriage to Billy Ray Cyrus, Tish had two children, Brandi Glenn Cyrus and Trace Dempsey Cyrus, from a previous relationship. Billy Ray adopted both Brandi and Trace after marrying Tish. The couple welcomed their first biological child, Miley Ray Cyrus, in 1992, followed by Braison Chance Cyrus in 1994 and Noah Lindsey Cyrus in 2000. Additionally, Tish became a stepmother to Christopher Cody Cyrus, Billy Ray's son from a previous relationship.

However, Tish and Billy Ray's marriage was not without its challenges. They experienced periods of separation and reconciliation, with divorce filings occurring on multiple occasions. In October 2010, Billy Ray filed for divorce, but the couple reconciled the following year. Despite their efforts to salvage their marriage, Tish filed for divorce in June 2013, citing irreconcilable differences. Although they underwent couples therapy and briefly reconciled, Tish filed for divorce once again in April 2022, revealing that the couple had been separated for over two years.

Tish Cyrus's candid revelations on her mental breakdown and divorce

Tish's recent appearance on the Call Her Daddy podcast provided insight into the emotional toll of her divorce and personal struggles. She shared how the COVID-19 pandemic compounded her challenges, leaving her grappling with profound loneliness and grief following the loss of her mother, sharing, "My two biggest fears in life were being alone and my mom passing away. I was alone during that time, I had to go through it alone, and I literally can't believe I did that. It was so crazy.”

Tish recounted experiencing a severe mental breakdown, marked by overwhelming emotions and a sense of despair. “I had one month of a complete psychological breakdown. It was the worst thing, it was not good. I just kind of pushed the mom thing under the rug, and then the divorce thing came. I could not eat, I could not sleep, I could not stop crying. I don't have my mom, and then I don't have my husband that has been my husband for 30 years. Like I'm scared,” she remarked.

Despite her anguish, she found solace in reflection and self-care activities during the pandemic, eventually leading to her healing in the company of weeds. She added, “During that period, I took a really good, hard look at life, my life, and like, 'What was I gonna do?’ Because it had not been in a good place for a long time. And I think I did stay so long out of fear of being alone…Being alone, and all of a sudden just having kind of the weight of the world off my shoulders, and I was able to just breathe. And smoke pot and garden, and go skinny dipping in my pool. That's what I did during Covid. It was hugely transformative…I am a Christian and I love weed."

Tish's love journey though didn’t end as her new beginning included finding love once again. In November 2022, she confirmed her relationship with actor Dominic Purcell, known for his role in Prison Break. The couple announced their engagement in April 2023 and exchanged vows in August 2023, surrounded by loved ones in Malibu, California.

As she embarks on a new chapter of love and growth with Dominic Purcell, Tish’s openness while addressing her mental and emotional struggles is surely commendable.

