'I Was At My Wit's End': Billy Ray Cyrus Reacts To Leaked Audio Clip Of His Heated Conversation With Estranged Wife Firerose

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to physical and verbal abuse

Billy Ray Cyrus blasts estranged wife Firerose!

The Hannah Montana alum shared a lengthy Instagram story addressing the viral leaked audio clip that captured a heated conversation between him and Firerose. The former couple’s whirlwind romance and marriage spiraled into a bitter divorce within a year. Ray Cyrus filed for divorce in May, and Firerose later accused him of "verbal, emotional, and psychological abuse.”

The country star took to Instagram to address the controversial audio clip of his and Firerose’s argument. "Hell yeah, I was at my wit's [sic] end. As every day went by, I started realizing something was wrong. And that’s before I knew she was a fraud,” he wrote in his Instagram story.

He claimed that everything he knew about her was a lie, alleging that her real name was Johanna Rose Hodges, who was married to David Hodges. The singer also claimed she "was trying to take over my career, my life and usurp the Cyrus name for her own gain.”

In the leaked audio clip, the singer kept saying, “Shut the f--- up” multiple times. The couple argued over her planned mastectomy to remove a breast cancer gene. "This ain’t about your BRCA, this ain’t about your surgery, this ain’t about nothing," he continued. "This is about you being a f---ing selfish bitch.”

Billy Ray Cyrus’s attorney's statement about the case

In a statement to Entertainment Weekly, the country singer’s attorneys claim that Firerose’s accusation against him is her last ditch effort to squeeze money from him. The statement also claimed that Cyrus admitted to being vocally frustrated and angry with Ms Hodges during their short-lived marriage.

His frustration grew with every new thing he discovered about Firerose. The team also claimed that Firerose made the audio recording without his consent. “Of course, she was intentionally on her best behavior since she knew the recording was being made,” the statement added.

Disclaimer: If you need support or know someone who is struggling with domestic violence or assault or abuse, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist, NGO or speak to someone about it. There are several helplines available for the same.