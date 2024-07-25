Blake Lively Teases Deadpool Cameo? Actress Posts BTS Photo With Ryan Reynolds

Actress Blake Lively recently caused a stir on social media when she shared a lighthearted Instagram picture of her husband Ryan Reynolds decked out in his signature Deadpool gear.

The image, which was posted on Monday, July 22, showed Lively donning an arm warmer and shirt that bore a striking resemblance to Ryan Reynolds' iconic red Deadpool suit.

Fans and the media were immediately drawn to her deft reference to Deadpool's outfit, which sparked excitement and conjecture about her potential role in the Deadpool universe.

Blake Lively's influence on Deadpool & Wolverine speculation

Blake Lively, best known for her roles in The Age of Adaline and A Simple Favor, has a large fan base due to her fashion sense and on-screen charisma. Her Instagram post not only expressed her enthusiasm for Reynolds' highly anticipated film, but also fueled speculation about her potential role in the Deadpool franchise.

The photo, which captures a tender moment as she plants a kiss on Reynolds, added a personal touch to the promotional buzz surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine, a project eagerly anticipated by fans of both Marvel franchises.

The pair's off-screen charm and on-screen chemistry have long been appreciated, and this most recent post cemented their place as a well-liked Hollywood couple. Lively's attire choice subtly alluded to a potential surprise appearance or future collaboration, sparking a flurry of speculation on the internet and keeping fans and entertainment news outlets on the lookout.

Advertisement

Fans were quick to pick up on it, with many pointing out that the actress's outfit appeared to suggest that she might be playing Lady Deadpool in the movie.

Excitement surrounding Deadpool & Wolverine

Ryan Reynolds, in his unique voice, introduced the title character with a solemn statement: he was about to lose everything he had ever valued. This enigmatic teaser immediately sparked fan theories, with many eagerly discussing the possibility of a female Deadpool from an alternate dimension.

The concept was especially well-received by fans, who even joked that they would start a petition if Blake Lively hadn't been chosen to play Lady Deadpool. Some made lighthearted remarks to the effect that they would sue her if she didn't play the part.

Fans of Deadpool & Wolverine are anticipating official announcements with bated breath, wondering if the rumors that have been circulating will come to pass. A thrilling expansion of the Deadpool universe is hinted at by the potential introduction of a new female character, which has reignited excitement in the franchise.

Advertisement

The enigmatic figure was seen in the final teaser, which was released prior to the film's release, with blonde hair and a red-and-black costume similar to Deadpool, fueling speculation that this would be the character's first appearance in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Following the leg reveal, there was speculation that Lively might play Lady Deadpool. Now that the blonde hair is visible in the final trailer, fans have even more reason to believe the former Gossip Girl is playing the role.

Blake Lively, ahead of the release of her film It Ends with Us, joked in an Instagram post that she might compete with Reynolds at the box office. She also praised Deadpool & Wolverine, citing its appeal to the millennial-girl demographic.

The reporter expressed heightened pride despite having given birth four times, emphasizing the significance of women acknowledging their influence on movies like Deadpool. On Friday, July 26, Deadpool & Wolverine is scheduled to debut in theaters.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Ryan Reynolds And Blake Lively Unveil Fourth Child’s Name At Deadpool & Wolverine Premiere — Big Reveal Inside