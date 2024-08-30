Did Bobbi Althoff Change Her Appearance With Facial Surgery? Here's What Influencer Has To Say

Influencer and podcaster Bobbi Althoff, known for her viral interviews, is clearing the air on work done on her face. Her difficult past dealing with criticism and internet trolls peaked with haters recently accusing Althoff of changing her appearance through facial surgery.

However, the celebrity, 27, broke her silence on the vitriol surrounding her looks in a now-deleted TikTok video. Bobbi Althoff, who shares two daughters Luca, 4, and Isla, 1, called out the comments about her face, alleging she altered her face with cheek and lip fillers.

"I am so tired of all the comments of people saying, 'She ruined her face' and 'She can't even move her face; it's so frozen, she has so much filler,’” Althoff ranted in the video, per BuzzFeed. Exhausted by the constant scrutiny, she admitted that the only thing she has done to her face is, “I have a little bit of filler in my upper lip, okay? That is it.”

Setting the record straight on speculation about facial surgery, The Really Good Podcast host clarified that she does not have cheek filler. Just that, she had gained a lot of weight following childbirth. Althoff revealed that she was breastfeeding until a year ago and when suddenly stopped, the mother of two put on weight, about 20 lbs, much of it on her face.

Althoff condemned the haters for the spiteful remarks about her “frozen” face, hinting at the conscience of people who leave such comments. She said she barely knows anyone, normal or successful, with the habit of dropping trash remarks on others and highlighted the “bigger issue” of internet trolls hating on her appearance.

Besides, the influencer reflected on the evils of societal beauty standards for women, noting a girl could simply gain weight on her face and people would judge her for having fillers. She was also unabashed about her insecurity about her upper lip and suggested her upper lip fillers are pretty evident, so there’s no need for speculation anyway.

According to the source, Althoff had a recent grapple with a disturbing NSFW (Not Safe For Work) video that featured a deep fake AI simulation of her that surfaced on the internet.

Bobbi Althoff got her first taste of stardom in 2023 following the success of her interviews with Drake, Lil Yachty, and Mark Cuban, and her accompanying deadpan comedy. She began as a TikToker in 2021, sharing videos about motherhood and pregnancy.

However, the ensuing internet trolling and harsh speculation urged her to stop posting about her children, thinking about their safety, per People. "I want them to have their own blank slate to kind of create their own thing," Althoff told the outlet in April. The influencer has learned to be more private about her family and feels a sense of relief that now most would not recognize her children if she is not alongside them.

Bobbi Althoff shares her two kids with ex-husband and producer Cory Althoff. The former couple married in 2020 and split up four years later.

