Disney Announces Frozen 3 Release Date For Thanksgiving 2027, Teases Frozen 4

Frozen 3 is confirmed to get a Thanksgiving release in 2027. Apart from that, there has been no official update for fans but Disney CEO Bob Iger declared that Frozen 4 is also in progress.

A decade after the inaugural Frozen film stole hearts in 2013 and its successful sequel Frozen 2 (2019), Elsa, Anna, and their friends are being brought back for further magical exploits. Disney is set to release Frozen 3 on November 24, 2027.

While little has been said about Frozen 3, anticipation is already starting to build for the next movie. Jennifer Lee, who serves as chief creative officer of Disney Animation and co-directed the first two films, talked about her excitement during one of her speeches at a BFI London Film Festival event held in October 2023. Speaking to Variety, Lee said, "I am blown away and I am so excited."

She revealed how amazed she was with recent teamwork between her colleague filmmakers and herself, and she showed so much interest as it will go live soon.

Moreover, Josh Gad, who provided the voice for Olaf, hinted about what lies ahead for this franchise. Being a guest on The View program in November, Gad admitted having some information concerning future movie directions. He disclosed little, but what he said showed that things would be exciting. He revealed, "Apparently there are two Frozen sequels in development right now — surprise!"

Apart from eagerly awaited film releases, the Frozen line has extended into other areas too. Recently, Walt Disney Corporation announced that streaming service Disney+ will host a stage production of the animated movie titled Frozen starting from next year. Samantha Barks will play Elsa in this show, which proved successful globally, especially on Broadway, thereby enabling viewers to enjoy such an amazing experience while still remaining within their homes.

Going forward, Arendelle is looking bright with both Frozen 3 & 4 being produced alongside the stage adaptation's debut on Disney+.

