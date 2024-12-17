Did Brad Pitt Gift USD 80 Million Mansion To Jennifer Aniston On Her 50th Birthday? Here's What We Know

Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston had been married for a brief period of time. Amidst the Wolfs actor leaving Aniston for Angelina Jolie, which created quite a controversy and wave of sadness amongst the fans, the duo have stayed cordial with each other through the process of separation.

According to media reports, Pitt has allegedly gifted the Friends star their marital home worth $80 million for her 50th birthday. The property has been standing on the Beverly Hills, where the former partners once lived together.

Following Pitt and Aniston's divorce in 2005, the couple sold their home. After years of changing owners, the property was yet again listed on the market, and Pitt took the opportunity to buy it. Sources close to the Ocean's 11 actors revealed that gifting their Adobe to Aniston was one way to apologize to the actress.

While conversing with In Touch Weekly, a source revealed, "He's been determined to apologize for everything he put her through." They further added, "It was the most intimate conversation Brad and Jen have ever had."

An insider revealed the Murder Mystery star was giddy with feelings. They continued to say, "Jen was overcome with emotion. All the hurt feelings and resentment she'd suppressed for years came flooding to the surface, and she broke down in tears."

In an interview with Vogue, the actress previously opened up about parting ways with Pitt. She stated that it wasn’t a hateful or mean fallout from her ex-husband, nor was it a toxic one. The Just Go With It star shared, “It wasn’t mean or hateful. The marriage didn’t work out, but there’s no ill will.”

Following the divorce from Pitt, The Morning Show star went on to marry Justin Theroux in 2015. Unfortunately, that marriage, too, didn’t last long, as the couple split in 2018.

As for Pitt, he married Jolie and shares six kids with his ex-wife. The Mr. & Mrs. Smith co-stars parted ways in real life after 5 years of marriage. Unlike the Troy actor’s bond with Aniston, Pitt and Jolie have been at loggerheads for years over a winery popularly known as Château Miraval.

