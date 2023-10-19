''It was a challenging road for me': When Jennifer Aniston revealed REAL reason for divorce from Brad Pitt

Jennifer Aniston, best known for her role in F.R.I.E.N.D.S as Rachel Green, kept her personal life private for a long time. However back in 2022, she decided to set the record straight about her divorce from Brad Pitt.

Jennifer Aniston revealed the reason for divorce with Brad Pitt

During her interview with Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston opened up about her divorce from Brad Pitt. She revealed that the reason behind their breakup was her inability to have a child. Aniston shared, “It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road. All the years and years and years of speculation…It was really hard.” She continued, “It was absolute lies. The narrative that I was just selfish… I just cared about my career. And God forbid a woman is successful and doesn’t have a child. And the reason my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I wouldn’t give him a kid.”

Jennifer Aniston was once married to the Hollywood star Brad Pitt. They were together for seven years, with five of those years being as a married couple. Rumors started circulating that she was cheated on or that she cared too much about her career. These rumors came after they separated. Jennifer spoke about her difficulties with getting pregnant and the years of speculation and rumors. It was a challenging and emotional journey for her. She also addressed the rumors of Brad Pitt cheating on her and clarified that those were absolute lies.

Jennifer Aniston has no regrets about the divorce

However, Jennifer expressed that she has no regrets about her decisions. She said that she now feels a sense of relief because she doesn't have to constantly think about whether she can have a child or not. Concluding the interview Jennifer stated, I’ve zero regrets, I truly feel a little comfort now because there’s no more, ‘can I? Maybe. Perhaps. Perhaps.’ I mustn’t reflect on consideration on that anymore.”

ALSO READ: Revisiting moment when Mark Ruffalo accidentally live-streamed Thor due to social media glitch

Jennifer's story is a reminder that people should not make assumptions about others, especially when it comes to personal matters, and that there's often more to a situation than what meets the eye.

ALSO READ: Today's Final Jeopardy (18 October 2023): Who won Game 28 of Season 40?