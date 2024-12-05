Did Derek Hough Steal Items From Sets Of Harry Potter And The Sorcerer’s Stone? Find Out As Actor Spills Beans

Derek Hough opened up on his experience of being on the sets of Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. The actor played the minor role of a Hogwarts schoolboy. Hough was also joined by his sister and the Dancing With the Star alum, Julianne Hough.

Taking to his Instagram account, Hough came clean about stealing items from the sets of the film franchise. The actor shared a scene from the first film on his social media account, and alongside, he wrote, “My sister and I in Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone.”

Further in the caption, the actor put forward that he “accidentally” picked up a Ravenclaw robe, scarf, ties, and silverware from the sets. In his post, he said, “Did you know @juleshough and I were in the first Harry Potter film?”

He added, “It was incredible to be part of such a historic moment. And I may have ‘accidentally’ taken a Ravenclaw robe, scarf, tie, and a few pieces of silverware from set... but shh, don’t tell!”

Hough concluded, “Just a little holiday magic and nostalgia to share with you all. Happy holidays.”

While the siblings almost had a blink-and-miss role in the movie, the fans have held on to the duo’s characters even after two decades of the film's release.

Following their appearance in the first Harry Potter film, the Hough siblings went on to star in many other movies, such as Julianne, who was cast in Footloose, Safe Haven, and Curve, amongst many others.

Meanwhile, Derek was cast in films like Make Your Move and Hairspray Live.

Previously, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Derek opened up about what it is like to be on the sets of popular wizard films. He said, "We were at Pinewood Studios for three months.”

The actor continued to say, "We attended school in these trailers, and then we just messed around and got into trouble. We'd have dance-offs during breaks in our full robes. We'd battle it out in between takes! I was a Ravenclaw. Since I was a blond kid, I would be a stand-in for Draco Malfoy. That was my claim to fame!"

Both of the Hough siblings have been holding up well for themselves in the industry.

