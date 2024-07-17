Derek Hough Pays Tribute To Late Richard Simmons; Shares Video Of Fitness Guru Encouraging DWTS Star

Trigger Warning: This article contains a mention of death.

The passing away of Richard Simmons was a sudden shock for many sports enthusiasts, and movie stars as well as for Derek Hough. The Dancing With the Stars fame recently paid tribute to the legend in his way, sharing his gratitude and emotions on social media.

Simmons passed away a day after his 76th birthday.

Derek Hough remembers Richard Simmons

Following the death of Richard Simmons, many well-known names from various industries have come forth to remember him. One of them happens to be Derek Hough, who took to social media to express his grief and that one great moment he shared with the fitness guru back in time.

Talking about the still-fresh memory, Hough posted an old video of Simmons on his personal Instagram account. The followers of the Dancing with the Stars fame could even read a caption that spoke of most of the things he had in his heart about the fitness icon.

Within this heartfelt post, which also was a tribute to Simmons, the 39-year-old star wrote that he had the pleasure of meeting Richard Simmons in the very first season of the reality show. He addressed Simmons as a “wild ball of energy” in his tribute post.

Further detailing the memory, Derek Hough recalled that the late energetic star was visiting Jennie Garth, to boost her confidence. However, as per the choreographer, Simmons turned to him and started lifting his confidence.

Hough further added that the legendary athlete even sang a song about the perfect hair he had, ending his caption by stating, “Rest In Peace.”

In the video that he shared with his followers on Monday, July 15, Simmons could be seen dancing and joking around with Jennie Garth about Hough’s hair. He also can be heard singing an improvised song.

Jennie Garth was Derek Hough’s dancing partner at that time.

Lynn Herring about Richard Simmons

It wasn't just Hough who remembered the legend. Lynn Herring also spoke of the time she spent with Richard Simmons.

While talking to PEOPLE, she recalled that Simmons had a great sense of humor. Herring and Simmons met on the set of General Hospital when he appeared on the soap opera back in 2013.

She recalled that every time Richard walked on the set, he brought along his energy, along with humor, as well as his joy and entertainment.

Richard Simmons died on July 13, 2024, a day after his 76th birthday. The news was confirmed by his longtime publicist, Tom Estey.

