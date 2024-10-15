Did Grey’s Anatomy Writer Elizabeth Finch Fake Her Cancer Diagnosis? New Peacock Docuseries Sheds Light On Controversy

Elizabeth Finch, the former writer and producer of Grey’s Anatomy, pretended to have cancer while working on the show. In the new Peacock docuseries Anatomy of Lies, Andy Reaser's colleague, Finch, revealed the extent of her deception in portraying the illness.

In a clip from the preview dropped by the streaming platform, Reaser has shared the inside and personal details from the controversy revolving around the writer, who confessed to faking her disease in 2021.

In the clip, Rease revealed, "This was like performance art.” The colleague further shared, "She was showing up to work with a shaved head and, you know, a greenish hue. She looked like she lived in a microwave. She was eating these saltines and drinking ginger ale and going to the bathroom to take puke breaks from her chemotherapy."

Rease shared that she even heard on the sets that Finch was looking to get medical props on the show to continue working on the medical drama.

Anatomy of Lies will be a two-part series created by Evgenia Peretz and directed by David Schisgall. According to Vanity Fair, the show's creators interviewed people who were close to Finch and had observed the producer closely during her time on the Grey’s Anatomy sets.

As for Rease, he claimed on camera that digesting the whole story with Finch in the picture was quite tricky for him as he has known the writer-producer for years.

He revealed, "It was so confusing. You have to move through eight years of interactions to even wrap your head around it.” Rease went on to continue, "And I'm not even sure that I still fully have."

As for Finch’s lies, Disney, along with Shondaland, opened an investigation into the writer’s medical history in March 2022. However, Finch denied showing her medical records or participating in any individual medical investigations. She was put on administrative leave, leading the producer to file her resignation and close the investigation.

In December 2022, Finch finally confessed the truth.

Anatomy of Lies will be available to stream on Peacock from October 15.

