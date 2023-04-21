Did Joe Alwyn cheat on Taylor Swift? Fans speculate after he was featured on costar Emma Laird's Instagram

London Boy Joe Alwyn was spotted smiling days after his break up with Taylor Swift.

Emma Laird posted a picture of Joe Alwyn

Joe Alwyn’s The brutalist costar Emma Laird posted a carousel of photos on Instagram, captioning it as "Moments in March." The post featured the cast of the drama film along with Emma. One of the posts showed Joe Alwyn smiling into the camera. The image seems like it is taken late in the evening on a city street where Joe stands in front of a green scooter. The picture could have been clicked in Hungary, where the film's cast is shooting. Laird also seems to have turned the comment off on her post.

Did Joe cheat on Taylor Swift?

Even though the couple has not revealed anything about what led to the breakup, sources have claimed that the breakup was done with mutual understanding. A source said, "It was more of Taylor's decision to break up, but both of them realized that they weren't completely right for one another. They had been together for such a long time and were spending so much time together, but their personalities were just too different. Joe is more introverted, shy, and quiet."

There has been no indication of bad blood or cheating involved between the two, but after the actress Emma Laird posted the picture featuring Joe Alwyn, fans started assuming the worst. A few swifties speculated that the reason behind the breakup could have been because Joe cheated on Taylor. Fans also noticed that Emma had allegedly liked posts about Taylor and Joe’s break up.

A source also stated, "She's very focused on touring and her career right now.Taylor has nothing but respect for Joe and really loved and enjoyed all the time and memories she shared with him. They had a deep connection and she really appreciated that. She hopes they can be friendly in the future."

Even after multiple sources have claimed that the breakup was a result of the two stars realizing they weren’t right for each other and they had nothing but love and respect for each other, Swifties don’t seem convinced on the matter.

