Kanye West Seemingly Unable To Book Venues For Concerts Due To THIS Reason, Compares Himself To Elvis Presley

Kanye West is reportedly facing trouble booking arenas and venues to perform his new music. The Donda rapper who is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming album, Vultures Vol.1 with Ty Dolla $ing, in his Instagram story discreetly suggested that he is being blacklisted by the arena owners for his headline-making and deal-breaking anti-semitic comments in the past. Here's what Kanye, who now goes by Ye, said in his Tuesday Instagram video story.

Kanye West plays Victim in his latest Video Message to the Fans, Seeks help

Beginning his video message for his 18.9 million Instagram followers on a positive note, Kanye said, “We just sold out the United Center in 7 minutes.”

He then went on to complain about not being able to find any other venues besides his hometown arena. “I just want to express to everybody out there to see if there's anyone that can help with this. It's the only arena that I had access to in the last year,” he said. Kanye also informed his fans that when he calls people regarding a venue they say there is no availability for him. “And you know why that is,” he added. Kanye’s last comment per TMZ, suggests that the 46-year-old rapper was seemingly suggesting his past hate comments against a certain community as a reason for his boycott by venue owners. Ye ended his Instagram video story by appealing to people to help him with the situation.

Advertisement

As for his album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign, the duo is set to hold a listening party at 9 p.m. on February 9 at the United Center in Chicago. The album will be available to the public at 11 p.m. the same day.

‘Feels like the Elvis Presley Movie’ - Kanye West about the current state of his career

Doubling down on the state of his career, Kanye posted a picture on his Instagram on Tuesday where the star rapper compared himself to the Elvis Presley movie that came out last year. “I HAVE NOT BEEN ALLOWED TO PERFORM IN A YEAR. FEELS LIKE THE ELVIS PRESLEY MOVIE,” the Instagram post read.

Kanye and his anti-Semitic comments - History

Though Kanye has a long and highly controversial history of spewing hate against the Jewish community, his latest one, and the one directly linked to his upcoming album Vultures, came in December last year. During a listening party for the said album in Dubai, Ye ranted about being intimate with a Jewish woman. He also sings about it in a single from the album. “How am I anti-Semitic? I just f****d a Jewish b***h,” the lyrics say.

Surprisingly, Kanye West issued an apology to the Jewish community in a now-deleted Instagram post after facing online backlash. The apology written in Hebrew and translated by Google read, “I sincerely apologize to the Jewish community for any unintended outburst. I did not intend to hurt or demean, and I deeply regret any pain I may have caused.”

“I am committed to starting with myself and learning from this experience to ensure greater sensitivity and understanding in the future. Your forgiveness is important to me,” the statement further noted.

Kanye West is also rumored to release a lengthy 40-minute apology video to the Jewish community.

ALSO READ: List of 15 Most Popular Black Actors Under 40 In Hollywood