Kanye West Heads to Tokyo to Calm Down Amid Kids' Custody War With Kim Kardashian; Is Bianca Censori With Him?

Kanye West has recently found himself embroiled in major controversies, not only with his former wife, Kim Kardashian, but also with music moguls Jay-Z and his wife, Beyoncé. The rapper, known for hit songs such as I Wonder and Runaway, made vulgar remarks on social media about both the mother of his children and the children of the Say My Name singer and Jay-Z. Following the backlash, he has now fled to Tokyo.

According to a report by TMZ, sources told the outlet that Kanye West traveled to Japan from Los Angeles last week, which “instantly calmed him down.” Insiders stated that he moved to the Asian country to “decompress” after his series of social media rants.

The sources further revealed that being in Tokyo helps Kanye West feel “completely disconnected and calm,” an emotion he struggles to experience while living in Los Angeles.

Reports also suggest that his current wife, Bianca Censori, was spotted checking out of the Chateau Marmont Hotel in West Hollywood on Monday. It remains unclear whether she plans to join the Father Stretch My Hands Pt. 1 rapper amid their marital woes.

On March 15, Kanye West began his social media rants after a heated argument with his ex-wife, Kim Kardashian. The dispute followed the release of a song featuring their daughter, North West, alongside Christian “King” Combs and Sean “Diddy” Combs.

The Can’t Tell Me Nothing artist allegedly uploaded a screenshot of a text exchange between him and Kim Kardashian, in which they discussed the trademarking of their 11-year-old daughter’s name.

According to sources, Kim Kardashian is actively seeking ways to keep their children out of Kanye West’s controversies. She reportedly wants North to maintain professional ties with her father while also pursuing full custody of their kids.