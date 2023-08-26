'It tastes like Christmas': When Margot Robbie described how it felt to kiss Will Smith in USD 158 million movie amidst romance rumors

Margot Robbie once praised her past on-screen kisses with Will Smith, which definitely raised a few eyebrows

Will Smith and Margot Robbie

Kicking things off with Margot Robbie and Will Smith! Remember their awesome pairing in the 2015 film Focus? Well, that had the rumor mill working overtime, suggesting a possible love connection. But wait for it! While whispers of their off-screen connection grew louder, Robbie's vivid description of what it was like to kiss Smith added a sprinkle of intrigue to the mix.

Margot Robbie's point of view: It's all Christmassy!

Margot Robbie made a fascinating revelation to E! News about her experience filming on-screen kisses with Will Smith in Focus. She playfully described his breath, comparing it to the refreshing scent of a candy cane, which she attributed to a breath spray he used. "He's got this really lovely breath spray, it tastes like Christmas. It's like he's just eaten a candy cane," she confessed.

Margot Robbie in Focus

Smith contributed to the story with a good-natured memory involving his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. When he informed her about Robbie being his co-star, Jada responded playfully. She teasingly advised Smith to stay on top of his fitness game, jokingly reminding him not to let Robbie steal the spotlight on screen. "She was like, 'Boy don't embarrass me. Get in shape now, do not let that girl smash you onscreen." Smith recalled.

Margot Robbie and Will Smith

The photo booth incident

Further fanning the flames of speculation was a noteworthy photo booth incident. A snapshot depicted Robbie lifting her shirt to reveal lingerie, while Smith appeared shirtless. The image, captured in a candid moment, caught the attention of observers who interpreted it as another piece of evidence hinting at a possible romantic link. Despite the swirling rumors, insiders consistently emphasized that Smith and Robbie shared a genuinely cordial relationship. Interestingly to clear the air, Robbie herself offered a resolute perspective, publicly stating her decision to avoid dating fellow actors due to the added stress it brought to her life. 

Both actors kept us guessing, as they never officially confirmed these rumors. But guess what? Those playful speculations and rumors didn't stop them from teaming up in films like Suicide Squad.

