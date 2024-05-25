Did Quentin Tarantino Drop Out Of The Movie Critic? Tom Rothman Weighs In On Director's Final Feature Film

Quentin Tarantino, the well-known filmmaker celebrated for his iconic movies had big plans for his grand finale in cinema. He was all set to make his tenth and final movie, The Movie Critic. However, recent reports suggest that Tarantino has abandoned the project altogether.

This decision has left many wondering what happened. Let’s delve deeper into the details surrounding Tarantino’s decision.

Tarantino’s vision for The Movie Critic

Quentin Tarantino had big plans for his final movie, which was all set to start filming this year. Sources indicate that the project underwent numerous rewrites. Tarantino is known for his attention to detail in storytelling and apparently revised the script several times. These rewrites led the project to divert from its original concept.

People claim that Tarantino might have other ideas brewing, which don’t include The Movie Critic. The Movie Critic’s plot was rumored to revolve around a small-time movie critic. The movie critic, writing reviews for a porn magazine in 1977, with Pitt’s character somehow tied to his role in Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Insights from Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman

Tarantino had hinted for years that he intended to retire from directing after completing his 10th feature film. According to reports from Deadline, Sony Motion Pictures Group chairman Tom Rothman discussed Tarantino’s decision. The movie, The Movie Critic was supposed to be closely tied to Sony’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood. Once Upon a Time in Hollywood stars Brad Pitt who returns to his role as Cliff Booth.

Rothman mentioned that pulling The Movie Critic from Sony’s release schedule could lead to an even better movie eventually. He expressed unwavering respect for the filmmaker’s dedication to his craft. He emphasized that Tarantino sees filmmaking as an art form above all else.

“I think he’s very very determined that his 10th movie will be his last feature film. I’m sure he will go on to do many, vibrant and creative things in the future. Because he’s an absolute fountain of creativity, but he wants his last movie to be meaningful to him,” said Rothman.

Will Tarantino return to Sony?

According to Rothman, Tarantino will eventually come back to Sony for his last film. Yes, he said that he’s “very optimistic that Tarantino will do his final film with Sony.” He concluded by expressing confidence that Tarantino’s final movie might not happen now. But whenever it happens it will be even better.

But what that movie will be about, when will it happen, all of these things are uncertain as of now.

What’s next for Tarantino?

Now that The Movie Critic is no longer happening, details surrounding his future projects are scarce. He once thought about making an R-rated Star Trek movie. And, once there was news that he is thinking of redoing his first film, Reservoir Dogs as his last directing gig.

But, because he’s always buzzing with new ideas, it’s hard to guess what he’ll do next. Stay tuned with us for further updates.

