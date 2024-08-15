It Ends With Us Screenwriter Reveals THIS Was 'Respectfully' Mordernized in the On Screen Adaptation

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for It Ends With Us, in theaters now.

Screenwriter Christy Hall recently discussed the updates made in the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s novel It Ends With Us. Hall, known for her work on Daddio, explained how she adapted the story to align with contemporary views and sensitivities.

One notable change involved the dramatic scene where Lily discovers her pregnancy with Ryle. While the book presents this moment with intense emotion, Hall and her team made adjustments to reflect modern perspectives on pregnancy and choice.

In the film adaptation of Colleen Hoover’s *It Ends With Us*, the scene where Lily discovers her pregnancy with Ryle is treated differently from the book. After Ryle abuses Lily, Atlas takes her to the hospital, where she learns about her pregnancy. The film highlights Lily’s emotional state and uncertainties about becoming a mother. Atlas then supports her decision, emphasizing that she would be a great mother if she chooses to keep the baby.

Screenwriter Christy Hall explained that the film updated this scene to reflect modern views on pregnancy and choice. While the book treated Lily's pregnancy as a given, the film presents it as a choice with multiple options.

Advertisement

Due to the film's runtime, some book details and subplots had to be trimmed or combined. This meant that some aspects of Lily’s relationship were less explored compared to the book. The rooftop meeting between Lily and Ryle, a significant scene in the book, was carefully adapted to maintain its impact.

Hall also revealed that Ryan Reynolds contributed lines to this scene, which added a special touch to the film.

Hall emphasized that, while necessary changes were made for modernization, the film retained the emotional core and key storylines of Hoover’s novel. The aim was to update the story for today’s audience while staying true to the themes of modern love and relationships.

As It Ends With Us continues to attract viewers, audiences can appreciate how the adaptation balances respect for the original book with contemporary relevance, showcasing the enduring power of the story and its themes in today's society.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Will There Be a Sequel to It Ends With Us? All We Know So Far