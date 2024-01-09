Did Ryan Reynolds steal Hugh Jackman's Emmy to make his viral acceptance speech?

Ryan Reynolds donned the suit of Deadpool in 2016, but he also ended up adopting his personality in real life as well as showing his often hilarious social media antics. Whether it’s for the promotion of his various brands or just a banter with his wife on Twitter, Ryan Reynolds is known to have broken the internet whenever he puts up one of his hilarious skits.

On the occasion of his docuseries on AFC Wrexham, Welcome to Wrexham winning a creative Emmy, Ryan Reynolds posted a hilarious video of acceptance in which he may have stolen Hugh Jackman’s Emmy.

Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious video of acceptance for his creative Emmy

Ryan Reynolds is a prolific actor, but apart from that he is also a diligent investor with a penchant for investing in successful ventures. Whether that’s an alcohol brand or a telecom company, his unique brand of investing is due to his remarkable sense of marketing which he uses to imbue even the most normal products and services and make them a successful brands.

He has used similar tactics in order to market his football club that he co-owns with Rob McElhenney. The docuseries that they produced on their football club went on to win five creative Emmy awards, and Ryan Reynolds had a hilarious way to celebrate it.

The hilarious video starts with McElhenney thanking the Academy for giving them the awards before Ryan Reynolds interrupts him in his Deadpool getup.

"Mr. Lively couldn’t be here to accept this broken Emmy so he sent me on his behalf,” explains the Merc with the Mouth. “First and foremost, Wrexham, we love you. Thank you for letting Rob and the other guy tell your story. Cymru am byth, b----es." This means, "Wales forever" in Welsh”

He goes on to thank the Academy for not making them go to the televised awards and interact with actual celebrities; he also thanked Disney and FX for their support and promised not to mess up Deadpool 3, which he is making for the studios.

Ryan Reynolds stole Hugh Jackman’s Emmy for his acceptance speech

After the video went viral, there were speculations from fans that the Emmy was broken because Deadpool is an agent of chaos and he broke that on purpose, but later on Reynolds took to Instagram to clarify that the Emmy was not broken because of this but because of the fact that Ryan had borrowed Hugh Jackman’s already broken Emmy award to use for the video.

“In order to accept the Emmy for Welcome to Wrexham, I needed to borrow someone else’s,” Reynolds wrote on Instagram. “Of course I called Hugh. Unsurprisingly, he wasn’t sure if he had an Emmy. Turns out he does. He gives it to me, then asks, ‘Is it supposed to look like that?’” Reynolds shared on Instagram.

The duo of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are set to reunite in the much-awaited Deadpool 3 which is under production now and is expected to be released in 2024.

