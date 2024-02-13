Selena Gomez Shares PDA-Filled PICS With BF Benny Blanco Ahead Of Valentine's Day, Calls Him 'Bes Fwend'

Selena Gomez shares love-filled pictures with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco, ahead of Valentine's Day. The couple is seen kissing and embracing each other during what looks like a party. The Monte Carlo star captioned her post by calling Blanco her "Bes Fwend." The music producer commented on the former's posting as "Das my bes fwend."

The pictures speak of the duo's goofy and loving side, where one picture shows Blanco's hand around Gomez's chest. The other images show the couple having fun around each other and amongst their friends.

The Single Swoon singer went public with her relationship in December last year. Speaking to People Magazine, a source confirmed that Gomez is happy with her new partner. They said, "She seems to be really feeling herself at the moment. Maybe that's Benny, or maybe that's just where she's at personally and professionally."

How does Benny Blanco feel about Selena Gomez?

As their pictures say, I can't get enough duo have been a lot in love. An insider close to Blanco revealed, "Benny finds Selena to be brilliant beyond belief. He thinks she is extremely talented, genuine, sweet, and intelligent. He respects everything that she stands for and admires her ability to speak her personal truths and share what she's gone through with the world."

On the other hand, Selena also feels very dearly about the Roses artist. A source revealed, "Selena appreciates Benny's intellect, overall passion in life, his art, dedication, and values. He's very respectful and meshes well with everyone in her inner circle." They further added, "Their friends, family, and loved ones on both sides are all supportive and happy to see what they think could be an amazing and long-lasting relationship between the two of them."

Benny Blanco and Selena Gomez's PDA moment

On Sunday, Gomez shared a cozy PDA moment with her boyfriend, Benny Blanco. The couple were seen twinning in white while kissing each other in a red room on Super Bowl game night. The Only Murders In The Building star shared a photo on her Instagram story.

The couple was accompanied by Nicole Peltz Beckham. Peltz disclosed to an Entertainment portal that she and her husband had a double date with the couple. The Transformers actress said, "Benny is so incredible. We love him so much. And he is also an incredible cook. Brooklyn and he loves to cook, and Selena and I were like, 'Wow, we really won this.'" Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco started dating each other in July last year.

