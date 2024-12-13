Did Shawn Mendes Confirm Speculated Love Triangle With Camila Cabello and Sabrina Carpenter? Find Out

The internet never rests when it comes to discussing the alleged love triangle involving Shawn Mendes, Camila Cabello, and Sabrina Carpenter. Many are now speculating that the Treat You Better vocalist subtly confirmed the rumors during a recent conversation with John Mayer.

A teaser for the upcoming episode of the SiriusXM with John Mayer podcast, released on Wednesday, shows Mendes reflecting on his former romantic partner—who he did not name—and discussing unresolved feelings.

He told the veteran musician: “I’m with someone. Two days before going to hang with my ex, I express that I’m going to hang with my ex because I have unresolved feelings.” While giving an awkward smile, Mendes added that what he initially thought would be a couple of days turned out to be more like a couple of weeks.

The podcast host asked Mendes if there was anything in the situation he could admit to having handled poorly. Mendes responded by saying that none of his therapists truly understand what it’s like to be a popular musician.

He then shared, “The biggest lesson I’ve learned is that no one gets out of this life without getting hurt, and no one gets out of this life without hurting someone.” Mayer agreed with this statement.

As of now, it is unclear which ex Mendes was referring to. For those unaware, the Mercy singer and Crying in the Club songstress began dating in 2019, but they called it quits in 2021.

Advertisement

According to Buzzfeed, their romance was briefly rekindled in 2023, but they parted ways again in June of the same year. Reportedly, shortly before Mendes rekindled his relationship with Cabello , he was linked to Sabrina Carpenter . An insider revealed to Entertainment Tonight that the two were “trying to keep things low-key.”

However, according to the publication, Mendes denied dating Carpenter. After the songstress released Taste, many speculated that the song was about Mendes and Cabello. Meanwhile, June Gloom, a song by Cabello, is rumored to be about her ex-partner moving on while still harboring feelings for her.

ALSO READ: Tom Holland Comes Up With Production Company Billy17, Signs Deal With Sony Pictures; Know More About His Banner HERE