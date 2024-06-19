Did Things Resolve Between Chrishell Stause And Nicole Young After Selling Sunset Season 7? Find Out

In the glitzy world of reality television, drama often takes center stage, and Netflix’s hit series Selling Sunset is no exception. Season after season, viewers have been captivated not only by the stunning properties showcased by The Oppenheim Group but also by the tumultuous relationships and feuds among its glamorous real estate agents. One of the most talked-about conflicts in recent seasons has been between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young, two strong-willed personalities whose clashes have sparked headlines and heated debates among fans.

Season 6: The Reignition of Tensions

Nicole Young’s return to Selling Sunset in Season 6 after initially backing out in Season 1 due to cold feet immediately reignited tensions with Chrishell Stause. The pair clashed almost from the moment Young reentered the fold, with unresolved issues simmering beneath the surface before she even appeared on screen. Stause, known for her outspoken nature and quick wit, felt blindsided by Young’s insinuations regarding their mutual ex-boyfriend and boss, Jason Oppenheim, setting the stage for a season filled with confrontation and controversy.

The conflict reached a boiling point during a group trip to Palm Springs when Stause accused Young of substance use. This accusation led to a heated exchange, with Stause’s words leaving Young deeply hurt and prompting her to take a drug test the following morning to clear her name. The incident not only strained their personal relationship but also had ripple effects within The Oppenheim Group, influencing alliances and dynamics among their colleagues.

Season 7: Attempts at Reconciliation

As Selling Sunset rolled into Season 7, fans wondered whether the tensions between Stause and Young would finally be resolved or if the feud would continue to escalate. The season brought moments of attempted reconciliation mixed with ongoing clashes, showcasing the complexities of their relationship. Both women made efforts to move past their differences, with apologies exchanged, though not all moments of reconciliation were aired during the season’s reunion, leaving some issues unresolved.

Young, in particular, publicly stated her efforts to mend fences with Stause, revealing in interviews that she had apologized to her during the reunion taping. However, she expressed frustration that this pivotal moment was edited out of the final cut, suggesting that the full story of their reconciliation had not been portrayed to viewers. Despite these challenges, both Stause and Young acknowledged their growth and desire to focus on their professional endeavors amidst the ongoing drama.

Public and Media Attention

The feud between Stause and Young garnered significant attention from both fans and the media, contributing to the show’s narrative and boosting viewer interest. Their clashes were dissected in tabloids and entertainment news, with speculation rife about the underlying reasons behind their animosity. Each public statement and social media post from the cast members fueled further speculation, adding layers of intrigue to their already complex relationship.

Their feud also affected their relationships with other cast members, notably impacting alliances within The Oppenheim Group. Amanza Smith, a mutual friend who initially supported Stause, reportedly "blocked" her on social media, leading to speculation that her friendship with Young played a role in the rift. Such dynamics underscored the ripple effects of their conflict, demonstrating its far-reaching implications beyond their personal differences.

Looking Ahead: Season 8 and Beyond

As Selling Sunset prepares for Season 8, the question on everyone’s mind is whether Stause and Young have truly buried the hatchet or if their feud will continue to dominate the narrative. Both women have hinted at a tentative truce, with Young stating that they have reached a point where they can coexist peacefully. However, the unresolved tensions and lingering resentments suggest that their relationship remains fragile, susceptible to new conflicts and challenges that may arise within the high-stakes world of luxury real estate and reality TV.

The upcoming season promises to delve deeper into their evolving dynamics, offering viewers a front-row seat to the ongoing saga between Stause and Young. Whether their relationship will evolve into a genuine friendship or descend further into animosity remains to be seen, but one thing is certain: Selling Sunset continues to deliver the drama that keeps audiences hooked, ensuring that the story of Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young is far from over.

In conclusion, while Season 7 of Selling Sunset saw moments of attempted reconciliation between Chrishell Stause and Nicole Young, the resolution of their longstanding feud remains elusive as the show gears up for its highly anticipated eighth season. As viewers eagerly await the next chapter in their tumultuous relationship, one thing is certain: the drama and intrigue of Selling Sunset will continue to captivate audiences around the world.

