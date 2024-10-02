Did Tom Hardy Just Address His Final Appearance In Sony’s Spider-Man Universe? Know As Venom: The Last Dance Star Shares Heartfelt Statement

Venom happens to be the franchise that gave a push start to Sony’s Spider-Man Universe. While its third installment, Venom: The Last Dance, is nearing its release, people have been speculating that it would be the last time we will see Tom Hardy in a Marvel movie. Well, the actor has come forth to address the rumor.

In a recently uploaded post by the official page of Venom movie, the actor commented on the film franchise, also seemingly bidding farewell to it.

As seen on his Instagram, Tom Hardy took time to promote his upcoming film. Meanwhile, he even added a big statement that has made the fans of the Venom franchise worry about its future.

“That’s all she wrote for me and the big guy; we promise to make this the best of them all,” Hardy wrote.

The This Means War actor also mentioned that he, along with the team associated with the Venom movies, loved bringing in these epic entries to the fans.

While Hardy thanked everyone for the love and support they have given to the Venom movies, he also asked his followers to join “for the Last Dance.”

“For those of you that enjoy a good time from all of us in the team - Let us entertain you,” the actor’s concluding words read in his post.

Venom: The Last Dance is the third and possibly the final entry in the franchise that began back in 2018. Its second installment, Venom: Let There Be Carnage, although had a grand cast, received mixed reactions from the audience.

Whether or not this will be the last film of Hardy in Sony’s Spider-Man Universe, the movies surrounding it have not been well received.

Till now, Venom films happen to be the only projects that have gotten the love they deserved from the superhero fanatics, while Madame Web and Morbius became the ones that were criticized for their VFX as well as storylines.

Hardy seemingly bidding farewell to the franchise might not exactly mean that he won't appear in any future movies with his Symbiote.

While fighting the big bad god of Symbiotes, Knull, in the upcoming movie, one of the two or both might die. We have a high chance that Venom and Eddie Brock will appear in the Marvel Studios film Avengers: Secret Wars.

Venom: The Last Dance is set to release on October 25, 2024.

