Who Is Lady Deadpool? Character Origins and Arc Explained

Deadpool & Wolverine is set to release on July 26, 2024. While the anticipation revolving around the movie rises, a debut character, Lady Deadpool, has been teased in the final trailer, adding more excitement and curiosity. Who is Lady Deadpool? From where is she coming? Who is playing the character in the movie—so on and so forth?

There have been multiple rumors and speculations regarding Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds’ wife, playing Lady Deadpool. Ryan portrays the original Deadpool in the movie franchise. In this installment, Hugh Jackman is reprising his role as Wolverine in the most awesome way. Scroll ahead to find out everything about Lady Deadpool.

Who is Lady Deadpool, and what are her powers?

Lady Deadpool is the female variant of Deadpool, coming from a different universe (Earth 3010). Her real name is Wanda Wilson. She was probably the leader of the Deadpool Corps or the co-leader of 616-Deadpool. In the final battle with the Evil Deadpool Corps, Wanda was killed when she deliberately crashed her car on Galactipool’s head, leaving 616-Deadpool to be the leader of the rest of the team.

As per Marvel, her character is “motivated by money, television, junk food, and sometimes love.” Her journey revolves around battles against evil Deadpool variants, cosmic entities, and more. She has almost all the powers of her male counterparts, including human strength, speed, agility, unarmed combat skills, and using blade weapons.

Lady Deadpool also has quick healing powers, which make her immortal as well as immune to dangerous poisons, drugs, and diseases. She apparently had scars, which were later removed.

Who is playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine?

In the initial trailer clip, a pair of legs (which seemed like a woman) were teased. It had stirred up the internet. However, in the recent official final trailer, a 5-second clip showing a blonde-haired woman in a Deadpool-esque suit walking created a massive buzz. It is clear that Lady Deadpool is going to debut in Deadpool & Wolverine.

When the director Shawn Levy was asked who had been selected to play the character, he told Entertainment Weekly, "We didn't want any of the cameos or characters to be the story of the movie. The internet is a delight of rumors about the multitude of character cameos that are in this movie.”

However, the glimpse of the blonde character stirred up the internet with numerous rumors and speculations. A lot of people have been saying that it’s Blake Lively, Ryan’s wife, who is playing Lady Deadpool in the movie. Nothing has been confirmed yet. In an interview with Access Hollywood, Ryan Reynolds shared, "I love listening to conspiracy theories. Who is it? My favorite one that traveled quite a bit that I saw was ... me. I don't know how I could do that with my hips. I cannot walk like that to save my life. So no, it is not me."

Well, what are your thoughts? Let us know your opinions about who is playing Lady Deadpool in Deadpool & Wolverine.

