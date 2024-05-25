Does Bobby Die On 9-1-1? All We Know About Peter Krause’s Character And Its Future

It's well-known that the popular American drama television series 9-1-1 enjoys shocking viewers with pre-finale cliffhangers, but Thursday's episode delivered an unexpected and emotionally intense ending.

Captain Bobby Nash, leader of the 118, seemed to have a heart attack after saving Athena from their burning house. The scene ending was unclear as paramedics rushed to help him, but it's uncertain if they could save him. Adding to Bobby's struggles with wife and fire-related trauma, the fire was his own doing. In a dream, his father tells him he must save himself. Bobby then wakes up to find his living room ablaze.

Earlier, Bobby surprised Athena by resigning from the 118. Worried about his intentions, Athena sought advice from Amir, leading to more tension between them. Bobby claimed he never wanted his past to impact their marriage, but Athena disagreed, feeling it already has.

What exactly happens to Peter Krause’s character in 9-1-1?

In Season 7, Episode 9, Bobby feels guilty about his blessings, so Athena asks Amir to help him. When Amir arrived, he became frustrated by Bobby's seemingly perfect life and left, telling them to stay away. After Amir left, Bobby and Athena argued, with Bobby admitting he felt like a fraud and needed a break. Athena worried he was preparing to leave her and his loved ones. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

Things look grim for Bobby at the end of Season 7, Episode 9, Ashes, Ashes. The finale, titled All Fall Down,” doesn’t sound promising either. While showrunner Tim Minear confirmed the main characters aren't unkillable, he said, “I just don’t want to kill any of them,” which seems hopeful. However, he also mentioned that a major death will eventually happen, making it a sad day for him.

Advertisement

Following episode 9, The stressful Episode 10 preview shows Athena in the hospital and Bobby on a respirator. While it seems Bobby might be coding, he could also end up in a coma like Buck did in Season 6. A final goodbye doesn't necessarily mean death; Bobby might need to stay in the hospital or step back from his 118 duties, leading to a heartfelt farewell with Buck.

Wilson's family faces heartbreak as Mara’s adoption blocked

The Wilson family had a tough week. Olivia Ortiz, a councilwoman seeking revenge, blocked Mara's adoption. Canceling their custody hearing, she had Mara taken away by child services, leading to heartbreak. Hen confronted Olivia, who threatened to use her past against her.

It was not only that another surprise came when Eddie admitted to Kim that she looked somewhat like Shannon. This sudden declaration showed real progress for Eddie.

Eddie's emotional affair storyline took several twists this week, starting with Kim's surprise visit to the firehouse. Her awkward encounter with Buck raised concerns that this might turn into an Obsession-like situation, or in Ryan Guzman's terms, a Boy Next Door scenario.

Then came the last twist: Marisol and Christopher returned home to see Eddie and Kim holding each other, leading his son to ask in a questioning tone, Mom.

ALSO READ: 'It's Tricky': 9-1-1 Co-Creator Reveals How Show Reached 100th Episode