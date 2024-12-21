Khloé Kardashian Playfully Calls Out Mom Kris Jenner for Copying Her Christmas Fit: 'Not Cool'

Kris Jenner and Khloé Kardashian had a twinning mother-daughter moment on Thursday, December 19, at Kim Kardashian’s Skims Holiday Party, hosted at Mexican restaurant Casa Vega in Sherman Oaks, California.

Both Kris and Khloé showed up to the soirée in the same tailored mini dress from Kylie Jenner’s clothing line, Khy, with the 69-year-old wearing a warm white variation of the dress and Khloé, 40, opting for black. Even their coordinating thigh-high boots were on point.

The Good American founder documented the festive wardrobe slip-up on Instagram, set to the viral audio of her sister Kourtney Kardashian from when she accused her mom of copying her outfit in 2016.

“It’s just not cool that you copy me! I go to lengths to try to get things that not everybody has,” Khloé mouthed, after which Kris lip-synced, “Ok, well, I can't return those.”

Khloé posted the light-hearted clip to Instagram with the caption, “We didn’t plan this… We just showed up at the same holiday party like this.” She also gave a shout-out to her sister’s brand, Khy, in her caption.

Kylie, 27, thrilled about her mother and sister wearing her brand, shared Khloé’s video on Instagram Story, writing, “My favorite people in @Khy.”

Drinks at the aforementioned holiday shindig appeared to be sponsored by some of the famous family’s other businesses, according to Khloé’s social media update, which showed logos for brands like Kylie Cosmetics, Kylie’s 818 vodka soda brand, and Sknn by Kim.

All the signature drinks were named according to their creators: Kylie Kringle, Kris Twist, Holiday Koko, and Skkny Marg.

Kim Kardashian also made an appearance on Khloé’s Instagram story, clad in a curve-hugging lace-up gown with sultry side cutouts. She entered the venue on her scooter, having broken her foot at the beginning of the month. She turned heads earlier this week when she showed off her unique high-heeled cast on social media. Before that, she became the talk of the town when she refused to ditch the heel despite her injury, as she dragged her broken foot on the same scooter mentioned above.

