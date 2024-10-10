6 Social Media Lessons to Take from Kylie Jenner’s Personal Feed

Social media holds immense power in today’s world, and Kylie Jenner recognized this long ago. She is undoubtedly one of the most successful individuals to have built an empire for her businesses while also crafting a powerful personal brand on social media. Her Instagram following alone—standing at 396 million (as of this writing)—is a testament to her influence.

The Kardashian star expanded her role beyond reality television and made a name for herself by launching Kylie Cosmetics, a brand that became an instant success. The key to this rapid growth? The smart marketing strategies she employed. Jenner understood the significant boost that social media could provide her.

If you're looking to follow in her footsteps, don’t worry—we’ve got you covered! Below are six key lessons from Jenner’s social media feed that will help you grow your online presence.

1. Understand Your Passion

The reality show star always liked makeup and fashion since a young age. The insecurity of her lips turned out to be very profitable for her in terms of both fame and money. The best thing about her was that she turned this insecurity into a huge empire and built Kylie Cosmetics.

The shape of her lips had always been the talk of the internet. She did thorough research to find the right products and makeup hacks that would help her lips appear plumper. But of course! Her lip fillers, which she admitted to getting done, also helped her out majorly at that time. She knew that she had the potential to turn this into a brand, and she was successful in doing so.

2. What’s your niche?

Jenner, who already comes from a famous family needed something to do creatively and differently to stay out of the box. Her sister, Kim Kardashian also launched a make-up line, KKW Beauty, so she already had a rival brand owned by a family member.

Jenner made sure to attract followers by creatively posting pictures of herself and her products, encouraging people to follow her and purchase her products. Many people also wanted to emulate her appearance, which helped build a loyal customer base for her brand.

3. Publicity holds the strength

It's no secret that the Kardashian-Jenners are known for profiting from controversies, and Kylie used the same strategies.

Spreading the word about your brand is essential, and this is where publicity helps the most. One advantage for her was that she came from a famous family, so she was aware of the importance of publicity.

Jenner made this possible when the discussion about her lips initially began and turned into a major controversy. She smartly used this opportunity to earn and elevate her fame.

She used various social media platforms to create content that would engage her fans. So it is important to always keep an eye out for potential opportunities for exposure and try them out.

4. Eagerness to learn

It seems that Jenner wasn't always aware of everything that surrounded businesses because she started her first venture when she was just 17.

She definitely sought assistance from professionals and surrounded herself with like-minded individuals who contributed to elevating her brand. You can utilize online resources that specifically aid in enhancing your brand's presence on social media. Additionally, drawing inspiration from other influencers in your niche can be beneficial, as long as you avoid directly imitating their concepts.

5. Collaboration is the key!

The reality show star broadened the reach of her brands by collaborating with other influencers. She recognized that influencers with their own audiences could introduce her to new groups of potential fans.

By teaming up with another influencer, whether through sending them a PR package or seemingly requesting a review of her products, she maximized this opportunity. Additionally, she has worked with major brands like Steve Madden, her sister Kim’s Makeup, KKW Beauty, and several others.

Connecting with individuals who align with your niche and partnering with them can significantly boost your online growth.

6. Just be yourself!

There’s nothing more authentic than being original because many people like it when the brand and influencers are honest about themselves.

The way Jenner has built her online persona is remarkable. She has also kept a balance between just promoting her business and how much she wants to let her fans into her personal life.

The reality show star has also been famous for her relationships and her two children. She never misses giving a glimpse of her kids to her social media family because it's safe to say that she is aware her fans are eager to know about them. Whenever she shares a video of her kids and family, she always keeps it candid.

Being yourself and showing your authentic persona will help keep you separate from the people in your respective niche.

