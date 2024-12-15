Does Lainey Wilson Get ‘Nervous’ Before Delivering Her Performances? Singer Says ‘If I Stop Getting…’

Lainey Wilson has time and again proven that she deserves the fame and success she has gained over the years in the industry, and her talent is the biggest reason for her recognition. But despite performing multiple shows, she admitted to People magazine about feeling "nervous" before delivering performances.

While chatting with the aforementioned publication, the country singer shared that she makes sure about feeling like “Lainey” who is also a friend, sister, daughter, dog mom, and aunt. Wilson added that as long as she could do that, she could be the best version of the artist she tries to be.

The Watermelon Moonshine artist expressed to the outlet, “Country’s having its moment, and I’m proud to be a part of the movement.”

During her conversation with the publication, the WIldflower and Wildhoseres singer who recently performed on Country’s Cool Again tour, co-hosted CMA Awards with Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning, and performed at NFL halftime, revealed that she gets “nervous” before each thing, whether its singing for 20 individuals, 200 people or in front of “40 million households tuned in for the Dallas Cowboys game.”

The country singer shared, “If I stop getting nervous, I got something to worry about.” It is very apparent that the success she has got now seemingly did not come to her easily, which is the case for many women in the entertainment industry.

The Heart Like A Truck vocalist shared that the shift is occurring. Wilson mentioned hearing more female performers being talked about but also said that they were not entirely there.

She furher shared that the thing about girls is that they “breakthrough” because it is difficult to break through and they are able to “stand the test of time.”

