Does Prince Harry want to repair relationship with King Charles Amid Cancer Diagnosis? REPORT

Not everything is going well with the royal family, and the latest update is Prince Harry is reportedly looking to mend things with his father, King Charles.

Prince Harry was recently in the UK after hearing about his father King Charles’ cancer diagnosis. However, he stayed for just over 24 hours before returning to the States to be with his family.

Leaving Meghan Markle with their children in California, the prince hurried across the Atlantic to be with his father after learning the upsetting neMews. The 39-year-old royal flew in and out of England, with first-class flights worth $30,000 each way. He had about 45 minutes alone with his father after learning about the king's cancer diagnosis. He briefly spoke to King Charles and according to reports, is now more determined than ever to mend their strained relationship.

Prince Harry rushes home after King Charles’ cancer diagnosis

An insider confirmed Page Six, “He would be glad to be back home, even if it just for a moment.” Following a personal call from King Charles about his cancer diagnosis, Prince Harry arrived on Tuesday after flying with British Airways.

After landing in London, Harry headed directly to Clarence House to see his dad. He was seen arriving at his father’s residence around 3:15 in the afternoon, accompanied by a police escort.

After the meeting on Tuesday, 30 minutes later, around 3:45 in the afternoon, the King and Queen Camilla , who looked visibly emotional, waved to the crowd as they departed Clarence House, indicating that the meeting between the father and son had concluded quickly.

After Harry’s public discussions about royal family issues in recent years, Sussex sources have suggested that the meeting details will be kept private. This is the first time the father-son duo has met face-to-face since September 2022.

"It seems Harry understands the importance of reconciliation and fully wants this plan to work out," a palace insider revealed.

Prince Harry chooses London hotel stay over royal residences; No plans for meeting with Prince William

Despite the royals having a wealth of properties and houses in the capital city, Harry decided to stay in a London hotel as he did during the Well Child Awards in September.

While in the UK, Harry didn't even meet his brother Prince William who is currently prioritizing the care of his wife, Kate Middleton since she is recovering from major abdominal surgery. She will be on extended leave from public duties until after Easter. According to reports, there were no scheduled meetings, as William was fully focused on Princess Kate's recovery post-surgery.

The Prince of Wales resumed his public duties on Wednesday, starting with an investiture at Windsor Castle in the morning. Later in the evening, he attended a gala for the London Air Ambulance Service, during which he discussed his father's recovery at Sandringham.

On the other hand, Harry and Markle will fly to Canada next week for an event linked to the 2025 Invictus Games in Vancouver and Whistler.

