THIS Is How Prince William Responded To King Charles' Cancer Diagnosis As He Assumes Interim Role

Prince William is speaking out after his father, King Charles III, was diagnosed with cancer. The heir to the British throne, stepped back onto the public stage Wednesday 7 February, trying to project a steely sense of normalcy, two days after the announcement that his father had been struck by cancer.

Prince William addresses King Charles's cancer diagnosis

On Wednesday, February 7, while arriving at a gala for London’s Air Ambulance Charity, Prince William said, “We really appreciate everyone’s kindness.” William’s wife, Princess Kate Middleton, was not in attendance as she is still recovering from her recent surgery.

"It's fair to say the past few weeks have had a rather 'medical' focus. So I thought I'd come to an air ambulance function to get away from it all!" said the prince. But he gave no further details of how either the King or his wife were progressing.

Buckingham Palace announced on Monday, February 5, that the King was diagnosed with a form of cancer shortly after being treated for an enlarged prostate. “His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties,” read a statement shared via social media. “Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.”

The palace also noted that King Charles was grateful to his doctors for their swift intervention following his procedure. “He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible,” the statement continued. The King’s diagnosis was shared with the public in order “to prevent speculation and in the hope it may assist public understanding for all those around the world who are affected by cancer,” the palace concluded.

On January 17, news broke that King Charles would undergo a corrective procedure. He arrived at The London Clinic on January 26 and was later discharged. His hospital stay coincided with Kate Middleton's, who underwent a successful abdominal surgery. Kensington Palace announced that Kate, 42, would stay at the same clinic where her father-in-law was admitted for ten to fourteen days before returning home for recovery.

Prince Harry arrives in London after King Charles' cancer diagnosis

Prince Harry arrived in the UK to meet King Charles, according to the BBC. A photograph of the Duke of Sussex at Clarence House in London was shared, but Meghan Markle was not present. Two black SUVs, thought to be carrying Prince Harry, drove with police cars from Heathrow Airport to Clarence House, where King Charles and Queen Camilla live in London. King Charles came back to London from Sandringham on February 6.

Markle is with her two children at the California house in the US, PEOPLE reported. Harry and Meghan live in Montecito with Prince Archie, 4, and Princess Lilibet, 2. As per the publication, Harry has not met his father since the coronation in May 2023.

As Harry arrived at Clarence House, the King, and Queen were pictured leaving the residence and traveling towards Buckingham Palace, reported the publication. It was the first time the king was seen in public since the announcement of his cancer diagnosis.

"That is good," a source close to the Royal Family told PEOPLE while reacting to Harry arriving in London to meet the king. “Hopefully [Harry] will bring the grandchildren at some point too, as that would be lovely for all of them."

While Harry is in the UK apparently to meet his father, there are no plans to meet Prince William, PEOPLE added.

