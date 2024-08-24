'Does She Have Social Media?': Sabrina Carpenter Gushes About Adele Saying Espresso is Her 'Jam'

In a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Sabrina Carpenter’s excitement was palpable when she discovered that Adele, the world-famous pop superstar, is also a fan of hers. In the August 22nd episode, Carpenter, 25, was thrilled to learn that Adele not only knew her song Espresso but had also commented positively about it.

The excitement was revealed when host Jimmy Fallon played a clip from Adele's Las Vegas residency. In the video, shot at Caesars Palace on May 18th, 2024, Adele shared with her audience that she had been singing Espresso before dozing off, calling it her ‘jam.’ Fallon echoed Adele’s enthusiasm, repeating her words several times with excitement, exclaiming, “That song is my jam!”

For Carpenter, the moment was truly thrilling. “I can’t believe it!” she said, laughing in disbelief. She even joked about wondering whether Adele had social media and how she discovered the song. “Does she have social media?” Carpenter asked, playfully imitating Adele’s British accent. “How does she know about the song or anything?”

The reaction highlights just how much of a fan Carpenter is of Adele. Hearing such high praise from one of the world’s most famous singers left Carpenter feeling on top of the world. “It’s Adele!” she exclaimed. “One name, that’s it. So cool.”

Advertisement

Adele’s endorsement came at an exciting time for Carpenter. On the same day Adele appeared on Fallon’s show to promote her new album Short n’ Sweet, Fallon used the opportunity to celebrate its release. He noted that Carpenter’s track “Espresso” had performed extraordinarily well, going platinum and surpassing one billion streams on Spotify faster than several other songs.

During her interview with Fallon, Carpenter discussed the making of the album and its significance to her. She reflected on her lifelong connection to music, saying, “When you’re a child and you just have a feeling of, ‘I know I’m going to do this someday,’ it’s like that was my path all along.”

Carpenter also celebrated Short n’ Sweet on Instagram, sharing numerous behind-the-scenes photos from the album’s production. In her caption, she described the process as “special, honest, up and down, stupid and fun,” expressing appreciation for everyone involved in bringing the project to life.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 'Where Was the Baby?': Mindy Kaling Hilariously Calls Out Newborn Daughter for Missing Her DNC Speech

She thanked her team, including friends, writers, producers, and engineers, for their support and creativity. “I feel extremely lucky that each time I write a new record, I learn a little bit more about myself,” Carpenter wrote. “Creating Short n’ Sweet was one of the most special experiences of my life.”

In addition to her excitement over Adele’s comment, Carpenter’s interview and album release mark a significant milestone in her career. It’s clear why Fallon dubbed this summer “the summer of Sabrina Carpenter”—she has certainly made a notable impact. Fans have been eagerly reacting to her new music, and Adele’s endorsement adds considerable buzz to Carpenter’s work.

As Carpenter continues to celebrate her recent successes, both her personal and professional achievements are gaining increased media attention. Praise from a global icon like Adele provides another level of excitement and validation for the hard work she has put into her talent.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Naomi Campbell Posts Adorable Snaps of Her Kids; Says She's 'Blessed'