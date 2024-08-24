Sabrina Carpenter Plays Coy On Her Relationship Status With Barry Keoghan Amid Split Rumors; Calls Him ‘Such A Great Actor’

Sabrina Carpenter and Barry Keoghan have made headlines this year with their public appearances, Instagram flirting and the pop star hard launching her relationship with the music video of Please Please Please, featuring the Saltburn actor.

However, in the recent weeks, there’s been rumors going on that the couple have hit brakes to their romance. In a recent interview with The Guardian, Carpenter was visibly awkward while answering questions about Keoghan.

She described the music video which featured the actor as “one of the best experiences” she’s ever had. “I’m very honored and I got to work with such a great actor,” she added. Carpenter then scrunched her face and made fun of own “coy diplomacy" and repeated “such a great actor” in a mocking voice.

The Espresso singer —who as reported by PEOPLE is “on and off” with the Dunkirk actor—explained that she doesn’t want everyone to know intimate details of her life. She just wants to write about “what’s happening in my life as a 25-year-old girl.” But she points out that everything comes with a territory.

Keoghan and Carpenter first sparked dating rumors after being spotted on a dinner date in LA in December. In February they attended the Grammy Awards together and were seen kissing later that night, while leaving a hotel in Los Angeles. The following month, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at the Vanity Fair Oscars afterparty, where Keoghan appeared quite smitten by the pop star.

Although neither of them talked about their relationship on record, Carpenter was a little more effusive in her praise for the actor while talking to Variety about her music video. “I don't want to sound biased, but I think he’s one of the best actors of this generation.” She further gushed about the Eternals actor’s presence in the music video which made it more “special” for her.

Carpenter’s sixth studio album Short n' Sweet is out along with a music video of her new single Taste, featuring Wednesday star Jenna Ortega.