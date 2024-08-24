'Where Was the Baby?': Mindy Kaling Hilariously Calls Out Newborn Daughter for Missing Her DNC Speech

Did you know that even a newborn can be too busy to support her mom's big moment? At least, that’s what Mindy Kaling humorously suggested—and she has an Instagram story to prove it.

Mindy Kaling has been making waves recently at the 2024 Democratic National Convention in Chicago. As one of the smartest, wittiest actresses, writers, and producers, her presence at the DNC was a big deal. It was an opportunity for her to use her platform to speak about issues important to her. However, while the world tuned in to watch, one very important member of her family was conspicuously absent: her newborn daughter, Anne.

On Thursday, August 22, Kaling took to her Instagram Stories to share a heartwarming snapshot of her two older children, 6-year-old Katherine, aka Kit, and 3-year-old Spencer, gathered around the television. Kit, dressed in adorable pink heart pajamas, stood front and center, clearly engrossed in her mom’s speech, while Spencer, in green truck pajamas, sat comfortably on the floor, his eyes glued to the screen.

ALSO READ: 'It’s Going to be Horrifying': Channing Tatum Jokes About Daughter's Future Reaction Over His Magic Mike Dance Moves

"But where was the baby?!" The Office writer quipped over the photo, humorously calling out her newborn daughter Anne for her absence. "Big timed by Anne," she added, capturing one of the most relatable mom moments ever. Even for someone like Mindy, who seems to have it all together, there’s still the humorous reality that babies are on their own schedule. And apparently, that schedule didn’t include tuning in to mom’s big speech.

Of course, being Kaling, she handled the situation with her signature quick wit and self-deprecating humor. She wasn’t actually upset; instead, the whole thing became a tongue-in-cheek commentary on the inevitability of trying to get kids to be anything other than who they are!

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘My Birthday Cakes Always...': It Ends With Us Star Blake Lively Baked THIS Cake For Son Olin's First Birthday

According to a report by TOI, Mindy Kaling once spoke about how rewarding it is to see her children so full of life. “The biggest reward is seeing how happy my children are," she began, clearly proud of the joy they bring into her life. "They’re just so full of joy and so funny," she continued, painting a picture of a home filled with laughter and love.

What really stands out to her is how different her kids' outlook on life is compared to her own childhood. “There’s nothing jaded or cynical about them; they just love life," she marveled, reflecting on their pure, unfiltered happiness. Kaling, who describes herself as having been a “really shy, kind of repressed kid” with a "be seen and not heard" energy, is thrilled to see her children take a different path. "For whatever reason, they have no fear of expressing themselves," Kaling added, her pride evident as she reflected on how her kids confidently embrace the world around them.

Advertisement

The Never Have I Ever creator often shares these special, everyday moments on Instagram, capturing not only the growth of her children but also her own journey as a parent.

Recently, Kaling shared an absolutely adorable picture of herself with her daughter Kit. In the photo, Kit had left a sweet note for the Tooth Fairy that read, “Dear Tooth Fairy, please take my tooth, love Kit.” Here’s to Kit and her wonderful, loving mother, Mindy Kaling!

ALSO READ: Naomi Campbell Posts Adorable Snaps of Her Kids; Says She's 'Blessed'