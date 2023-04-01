Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are 'over the moon in love' ahead of one year wedding anniversary

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's first wedding anniversary is coming up and as per sources they are very much in love and happy with their lives. The 43-year-old reality television personality and the 47-year-old musician tied the knot in Las Vegas in April 2022 and held a proper ceremony in Italy the next month where they celebrated with friends and family. Continue reading to know more about the duo as their anniversary comes up.

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's relationship

According to Entertainment Tonight Online, Kardashian and Barker are "enjoying their new life together." The source told the portal, "It's a new chapter, so Kourtney just wants to continue to keep it sacred. Kourtney and Travis are doing fantastic and are over the moon in love. Things couldn't be better between them and they're growing even closer every day."

Kardashian and Barker have been very open about their fertility journey, and are "taking things one day at a time when it comes to bringing a baby into their family," reveals the source. The Poosh founder shares her three kids, 13-year-old Mason, 10-year-old Penelope, and 8-year-old Reign with her former long-term boyfriend Scott Disick. Meanwhile, the drummer and his former wife, Shanna Moakler, have two children, 19-year-old Landon, and 17-year-old Alabama.

"Things have been very seamless between their kids. Everyone has been getting along and hopes to keep it that way," the source adds. Disick's jealousy as well as insecurity about Kardashian's marriage and blooming relationship is supposedly in the past now. "Scott's jealousy has subsided for the most part," the source tells the portal. "Those types of feelings have faded on his end. He will always have so much love for Kourtney, but he's also focusing on himself," they conclude.

The source concluded that Kardashian and Disick have kept their differences aside and "are doing a lot better with co-parenting." Meanwhile, Kourtney and Travis are happily in love and do not shy away from showing it off as they post PDA pictures and happily oblige the paparazzi by repeatedly kissing each other on red carpets and at other events.

