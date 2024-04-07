What Happened To Mark Hoppus? Health Issues Explored As Blink-182 Cancels Three Shows In Mexico

Since reuniting at the Coachella 2023 festival, fans have been really excited to catch the Bink-182 band live. And guess what? Fans' wishes were almost about to come true when the band announced their One More Time Tour. However, the stops in Mexico City haven’t gone down as planned.

Yesterday, April 5, 2024, the promoter of the group’s shows in the country revealed that Blink-182’s remaining concerts in the area won't take place. “Dear fans, sadly, Blink-182 shows on April 5 and 6 at Palacio de los Deportes in Mexico City have been canceled due to illness,” wrote the promoter, Ocesa.

The organizer did not provide specifics about the undisclosed alignment in the update posted but fans have begun to offer their prayers for the group’s bassist, Mark Hoppus. Let's find out what the reports have to say about his condition.

What happened to Mark Hoppus?

According to Billboard, bassist Mark Hoppus battles a throat infection and severe bronchitis, Not only that, in 2021, Hoppus was diagnosed with cancer and reportedly underwent chemotherapy. Of the four booked concerts (April 2 through 3 and 5 through 6), only one show was held (April 2).

On April 3, Hoppus allegedly took to the group’s Discord channel to issue a statement. “We don’t take canceling lightly. We know people booked flights and hotels, made plans, and got babysitters,” he wrote. “We had multiple lengthy discussions all morning within the band with promoters and managers. We tried moving the date and tried every possible solution, but this is the reality. We appreciate your understanding and support.”

Fans will receive a refund of their tickets by April 8, 2024.

More details about the band Bink-182

The band falls under mostly pop-punk, a genre that combines influences of pop music with traditional punk rock, pop-punk, which combines the influences of pop music with traditional punk rock. Moreover, members of the band, including Travis Barker, Tom DeLonge, Mark Hoppus, Scott Raynor and Matt Skiba, have all been part of the group throughout its various iterations, but never more than three of them at a time. The band has seen several falling-outs, lineup changes, hiatuses, and reunions that have kept fans grooving on their toes for 20 years and counting.

Whenever the band gets together, they surely make some good music and let their fans have the best time of their lives. Blink-182 has topped both the Billboard 200 and the Album Sales charts twice, scored four No. 1s on the Alternative Airplay chart, and notched eight songs in the Billboard Hot 100.

