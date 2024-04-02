iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024: Blink 182 Bags Best Alternative Song of the Year

Blink 182 is one of pop culture's most loved bands of all time. The rock band formed in 1992 has some of the best-known line-ups. Then the band rose to prominence due to their simple and straightforward approach, which helped the pop-punks' second mainstream rise and popularity among audiences. The band has a number of groovy beats on their belt and has received a number of accolades for their record-breaking beats and albums. Blink 182 bags its first award this year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024. The renowned band takes home the Best Alternative Song of the Year for their song One More Time.

Blink 182 wins Best Alternative Song of the Year at the iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024

Blink-182 fans are thrilled and ecstatic as the band wins its first award for 2024. The iHeartRadio Music Awards 2024 were held today at Dolby Theaters in Los Angeles, where many artists from the music industry were honored for their musical gems. At the same ceremony, the fan-favorite rock band Blink-182 took home the prestigious award under the category of Best Alternative Song of the Year for their record-breaking song ONE MORE TIME.

The nomination list for the iHeartRadio Music Award was released in January. Under the category of the Blink-182 award, there were many other exceptional artists nominated. Aside from Blink-182, other nominees for Best Alternative Song of the Year were: Linkin Park for Lost, Fall Out Boy for Love From The Other Side, Foo Fighters for Rescued, and Paramore for This is Why.

Blink-182 song, One More Time

Blink-182’s hit song ONE MORE TIME was released last year in September 2023. The song was released as a second single from their ninth studio album of the same name, One More Time. The song was written by bassist Mark Hoppus, guitarist Tom DeLonge, and drummer Travis Barker, who even co-produced the song along with songwriters Andrew Goldstein and Aldae.

Music critics largely praised One More Time, with some finding it moving and others finding it too sugary. It became one of the band's biggest modern radio songs in the U.S., where it climbed for a record-breaking 20 weeks atop Billboard's Alternative Airplay chart; it also became their first crossover hit since 2004's I Miss You.

