ASAP Rocky-Rihanna’s Coachella Date After The Former’s Surprise Performance During Tyler The Creator’s Set

Rihanna and ASAP Rocky looked fashionable at Coachella!

On Saturday, April 13, the couple attended Tyler The Creator’s concert following Rocky’s surprise performance on his show. The I Smoked Away My Brain rapper and Diamonds singer looked all in love while being cozy at the concert.

Rihanna and Rocky had a great time on their Coachella date

It was a date night for Rihanna and Rocky at Coachella!

The couple entered through the crowd during Tyler’s performance, and Rocky high-fived some of the fans. Riri and Rocky looked in love as they hugged and kissed while the Earfquake singer performed his energetic set. Before joining the spectators at the concert, the rapper was on stage with the New Magic Wand singer. The duo surprised the concertgoers with a performance of Potato Salad and Who Dat Boy.

On Saturday, Tyler The Creator performed at the Dessert Music Festival and had many guest artists joining him on stage. He was first joined by Childish Gambino, followed by Rocky and Telepatia singer Kali Uchis. Charlie Wilson later joined the Earfquake singer on the piano.

Rocky and Rihanna’s stylish Coachella appearance

The parents of RZA and Riot were rocking cool outfits at the festival! Rihanna, 36, paired a grey hoodie with a leather skirt and thigh-high boots supported with buckle straps at the back. She topped it off with a cream furry cape, orange sunglasses, and diamond chokers with a messy bun.

Rocky, 35, whom Riri praised for having an epic fashion sense, was seen in casual yet funky attire, including a black beanie decorated with silver hairclips.

Rihanna’s love-hate relationship with Rocky’s fashion

In Interview Magazine’s spring cover interview, the Work singer praised his beau’s fashion but bashed it at the same time. The reason behind her dislike of Rocky’s epic fashion sense is quite funny-it’s because she feels “bummy as s**t” next to him. “I feel like, goddamn, I look like his assistant,” she joked.

“I’m getting on a plane. We should be in sweats. He wants to be in a full Bottega suit. I’m like, 'Why you got to do that to me?'” Rihana said in the interview.