Donald Glover Announces Retirement of Childish Gambino with Final Album 'Bando Stone & The New World'

Donald Glover is signing off as Childish Gambino with his final act. The five-time Grammy winner is set to drop his new album, Bando Stone & The New World, this week before he bids adieu to his musical alter-ego.

Amid the announcement, the Hollywood star opened up about his journey in the music sphere in a new interview. Glover explained why he made the tough call alongside thriving in the film industry, as the actor sets new priorities for his life.

Donald Glover to retire his stage moniker Childish Gambino

Donald Glover, 40, announced his retirement as famed artist Childish Gambino ahead of his fifth and final album, Bando Stone & The New World’s upcoming release on Friday, July 19. The LP will serve as the official soundtrack for the movie of the same name, also starring Glover.

The Atlanta star stayed true to his feelings when admitting that his music career was past the “fulfilling” phase. “It really was just like, ‘Oh, it’s done.’ It’s not fulfilling. And I just felt like I didn’t need to build in this way anymore,” Glover told The New York Times on Wednesday, July 17.

Though moving on, the Redbone singer did not compromise on his forthcoming album which features a riveting list of artists like– Flo Milli, Amaarae, Yeat, Foushee, Steve Lacy, Jorja Smith, and Chloe Bailey.

Glover took pride in his shifting priorities and expressed profound affection for his sons, Legend, Drake, and Donald Glover III, whom he shares with his wife Michelle White.

“I think grace is undervalued in the world. When I put my son on my shoulders, I feel deep joy. That’s real,” the Emmy winner added when reflecting on people trying to avoid being cringe in their lives.

Bando Stone & The New World follows Childish Gambino’s previous 2020 album, 3.15.20. A listening party was organized at NYC’s Little Island for a select audience who got to preview Glover’s new music.

Simultaneously, the actor was recently nominated for two Primetime Emmy Award categories– Outstanding Lead Actor and Outstanding Writing for a Drama Series for Mr. & Mrs. Smith, this week.

What is Donald Glover’s new movie about?

Donald Glover will lead the upcoming blockbuster movie, Bando Stone & The New World, as the titular Bando Stone, a famous musician stranded in an empty world. Starring alongside Jessica Allain, Bando Stone navigates through the perils of a dystopian, post-apocalyptic world devoid of any human interaction. After he stumbles on Allain’s character and her child, Stone tags along with them to escape to the other side of the mysterious island.

Besides starring and providing an official soundtrack, multi-hyphenate star Glover also directed and produced the film from a screenplay written by Evi Wilder.

An official trailer for Bando Stone & The New World premiered on July 1, 2024, and teases the compelling storyline of the sci-fi thriller-comedy. Though it is unclear if the plot is based on an alien invasion, the trailer features gigantic computer-generated animals before flashing the text, “What are you when the world ends?”

An official release date for the movie is yet to be announced.

