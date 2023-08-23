'I wanted that too at one time': Drake once revealed how he wanted a family with 'living breathing legend' Rihanna

In a revelation on LeBron James' HBO show, The Shop, Drake once opened up about his past desires to create a picture-perfect family with pop sensation Rihanna. Reflecting on his journey through life, he acknowledged that while he initially aspired to marry her and build a fairy tale family, the realities of life had taken him down a different path. He admitted that what might have seemed ideal on paper didn't necessarily align with the course life had set for him.

Throwback to Drake and Rihanna's on-and-off romance

Drake's affection for Rihanna traces back to the mid-2000s when they first crossed paths during the filming of her debut music video, Pon de Replay. Their romantic connection remained an off-and-on affair until around 2016, characterized by both public declarations of admiration and periods of privacy. Sources close to the couple revealed that their secrecy stemmed from a desire to nurture their relationship in the right way and shield it from the public eye.

ALSO READ: For All The Dogs: Is Drake planning to contribute to the week of new releases with his upcoming album? Check out the list

In 2016, their relationship appeared official, with Drake publicly professing his love for Rihanna while presenting her with the Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Music Video Awards. He expressed his affection, calling her "someone I’ve been in love with since I was 22 years old," and emphasizing their deep friendship. However, reports later indicated that their relationship was more open-ended than previously thought.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Rihanna and A$AP Rocky's secret baby boy arrives in Los Angeles; DEETs Inside

How the tables turned

By 2018, both Drake and Rihanna had distanced themselves from their once-intimate connection. In an interview with Vogue, Dior doll confessed that while they were no longer close friends, they were also not enemies. Meanwhile Jimmy Valentino on the chit chat show, The Shop vented, “As life takes shape and teaches you your own lessons, I end up in this situation where I don’t have the fairy tale, like, ‘Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna and this is like so perfect, it looks so good on paper. By the way, I wanted that too at one time,”

ALSO READ: 'She really sent me flying, she hit me hard': Barbie actor Michael Cera recalls getting slapped by Rihanna in USD 126 million movie