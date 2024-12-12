Drew Barrymore Reveals Why She's So Touchy With Guests On Her Talk Show: 'I Don't Have...'

Drew Barrymore has always been known for her warm and approachable demeanor, especially on her talk show. One of her signature traits is her frequent physical touch with guests, whether it's holding hands or stroking their arms.

This behavior has sparked plenty of online discussions over the years, with many wondering why Drew is so physically affectionate on air. In a conversation with actress Cynthia Erivo, Drew opened up about the deeper reasons behind her touchy nature.

From Oprah Winfrey to Martha Stewart, Drew Barrymore has shared plenty of physical moments with her talk show guests. Whether it’s a handshake, a hug, or even a playful touch on the arm, Drew’s love for physical connection has always been apparent. However, her affection has often led to mixed reactions online, with some viewers feeling uncomfortable with her level of intimacy.

Back in August, Drew addressed the growing buzz around her touchy behavior. In a lighthearted moment, she shared that the pandemic had made her more eager for physical connection.

“Do you know how hard the pandemic was for me? I was alone in a studio by myself. I like to be around people!” Drew said. “It's not everyone's favorite, but I'm sorry to those people,” she added, promising to practice physical distance moving forward.

This week, during a raw conversation with Cynthia Erivo, Drew Barrymore took the opportunity to share more about why she tends to be so physically affectionate with her guests. Drew revealed that as a single woman, she doesn't have much physical connection in her personal life, which makes her more inclined to reach out during conversations.

“I’m so touchy,” Drew admitted. “People have to warn me; they’re like, ‘Back off a little bit.’ And I’m like, ‘Why?’” She went on to share, “I’m single; I’m not dating anyone. I don’t have that in my life.”

Drew’s candidness about her lack of physical intimacy was striking, especially as she acknowledged that she didn't know how she could ever hold back from holding hands or hugging.

Drew has been married three times, but since her divorce from Will Kopelman in 2016, she has kept her romantic life very private. In a 2022 interview on CBS Mornings, Drew revealed that she was hesitant to date due to her two young daughters, Olive and Frankie.

She said that it would take her a very long time to meet someone and get to know them before she could ever introduce them to her daughters.

In the same conversation, Cynthia Erivo shared her own thoughts on physical touch, especially in the context of friendships. Cynthia, who has also gone viral recently for her physical interactions with Ariana Grande during the Wicked press tour, offered words of comfort to Drew.

Cynthia shared that it is assumed that physical connection can only be romantic. Drew also revealed that she’s actually far more timid about being physically affectionate in romantic relationships compared to friendships.

Cynthia added that sometimes physical touch, like a simple squeeze of the hand, can communicate more than words. She and Ariana have shared similar moments, even joking about their viral Holding Space meme from the Wicked press tour.

