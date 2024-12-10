Cynthia Erivo Expresses Gratitude for Her Golden Globe Nomination for Wicked: 'So Glad This Time I Around I Got To...'

The Golden Globes unveiled its nominees for the 2025 edition of its annual award show on Monday, December 9, naming Wicked star Cynthia Erivo one of the contenders for Best Female Actor in a Musical or Comedy. In no time, the actress came forward with her reaction to earning a spot in the revered category of the coveted award show.

“I am so glad this time around I got to do it with a musical,” said Erivo, who earned her first Golden Globe nomination in 2020 for Best Drama Actress. She also has a Best Original Song GG nomination to her name, as well as a Best Actress in a Limited Series nod for her turn as Aretha Franklin in Genius.

She made the aforequoted comment in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter.

In her latest flick, which earned her the Globes nomination, the singer and actress plays the Wicked Witch of the West, alongside Ariana Grande’s Glinda the Good Witch. Her co-star, too, received a Globes nod, though hers was in the Supporting Actress category.

“I am so proud that we got to do this together. I’m so proud of the journey that we’ve walked to get to this point and how much hard work has gone into it and how much care, not just onscreen but offscreen,” Erivo said of working with Grande.

The actress expressed her excitement over her friend’s debut Golden Globes nomination as an actress, telling THR she was one of the first people she called after the nominations were announced. “I’m so proud of her,” she added.

Wicked, which also stars Michelle Yeoh, Jeff Goldblum, Peter Dinklage, Jonathan Bailey, Ethan Slater, and more, continues to rise at the box office since its November 22 release. With an estimated opening of $114 million at the domestic box office, the Universal film has already surpassed Grease as the top-grossing Broadway musical of all time and continues to dominate.

As Wicked heads into the 2025 awards season, Wicked Part Two is set to be here in the blink of an eye. The second screen installment of the 2003 Tony-winning Broadway musical arrives on November 21, 2025.

