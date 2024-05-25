Furiosa and the Mad Max Timeline: George Miller Explains The Franchise’s Loose Chronology

Going over with the Mad Max movie is not an easy one. It is rather confusing. Yes! It might be hard to believe, but the 40-year-old franchise, which once started as a low-budget Australian film about the riders in a post-apocalyptic wasteland, doesn’t give the idea of the most coherent timeline. Furiosa, the latest film in the series is not quite the catchy one to comprehend it all, it doesn’t clear anything up. However, it has a specific timeline connection to its predecessor movie, Mad Max: Fury Road.

The timeline of Mad Max was somewhat rebooted. Fury Road, the fourth film, was initially set for production in the ‘90s or early 2000s with film director and Braveheart movie star Mel Gibson as Max. However, after many delays and Mel Gibson’s public controversies, the movie was updated with a new script and a younger Max, played by Tom Hardy.

ALSO READ Furiosa A Mad Max Saga Thursday Box Office: Anya Taylor-Joy, Chris Hemsworth film grosses USD 4 million

Mad Max timeline altered: Fury road introduces alternate reality

Released in 2015 Mad Max: Fury Road introduces an alternate timeline for the Mad Max series, adjusting key events to accommodate changes in actors and Max's age. In this timeline, the nuclear devastation occurs between Mad Max and The Road Warrior, unlike the original trilogy. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now Advertisement

This is particularly puzzling because the first trailer for Furiosa states that the movie is set 45 years after the Collapse. This suggests it occurs slightly less than 45 years after The Road Warrior. This raises questions, especially considering the events of Fury Road, particularly if they involve the same Max character.

Advertisement

It is a fact that understanding the timelines of the original Mad Max and or the part released in 2015, the Fury Road. It is more likely that these parts won’t make any sense in terms of reconciling the events to each other. It is pretty hard to believe that even the comic books released after Fury Road attempted to align its timeline with the original trilogy but failed to make a connection direct to the audience.

ALSO READ Complete List Of Actors Who Played Mad Max Through Years Ahead Of Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga RELEASE

George Miller redefines Mad Max: Embracing myth over continuity

In Fury Road, George Miller reimagines Mad Max as a timeless myth rather than bound by strict canon. Miller sees Max as a legendary figure, with each story just a part of his larger fierce journey.

Mad Max's latest part, Furiosa, follows the tradition of epic myths, highlighted in its first trailer. It's her journey, her Odyssey, destined to become a legend. While it's a prequel, focusing on her childhood and youth, the precise timeline isn't crucial. George Miller emphasizes the importance of the myth over strict continuity.

ALSO READ Mad Max Creator George Miller Hints At Casting Lady Gaga As Villain Of Next Movie; Says, 'Whatever She Tries, She's Fantastic'