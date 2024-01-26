Dungeons & Dragons Is Officially Coming To VR; All You Need To Know About It

In an exciting turn of events for fantasy gaming enthusiasts, Resolution Games, the brains behind the digital fantasy tabletop adventure Demeo, is teaming up with Wizards of the Coast to create the first-ever official Dungeons & Dragons virtual reality game.

A perfect match for a legendary universe

Tommy Palm, the founder and CEO of Resolution Games, expressed the team's enthusiasm, stating, "As anyone who’s played Demeo can guess, we’re incredibly huge fans of tabletop roleplaying games."

The collaboration seems fitting, given that Demeo itself draws inspiration from Dungeons & Dragons. With their experience in creating engaging digital platforms like Demeo and Demeo Battles, Resolution Games is well-poised to embark on this immersive journey into the vast Dungeons & Dragons universe.

Capturing the essence of tabletop gaming in VR

Eugene Evans, SVP of digital strategy and licensing at Wizards of the Coast and Hasbro highlighted Resolution Games' unique ability to bring players together and capture the essence of tabletop gaming in a digital format.

The partnership aims to translate the rich fantasy world of Dungeons & Dragons into an accessible and enjoyable virtual reality experience. While no screenshots or videos of the upcoming game have been unveiled, Resolution Games promises to reveal more details about the project in the near future.

Riding the wave of Dungeons & Dragons popularity

Interest in Dungeons & Dragons has surged in recent times, fueled by the well-received movie Honour Among Thieves and the highly successful Baldur’s Gate 3. The announcement of an officially licensed Dungeons & Dragons game by Starbreeze, set for release in 2026, adds to the excitement surrounding the iconic fantasy franchise.

With anticipation building, fans can't wait to see how Resolution Games will bring the magic of Dungeons & Dragons to life in the realm of virtual reality.

