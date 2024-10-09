Dylan O'Brien Reveals His Concerns Were Not Considered The Day He Met Near-Fatal Accident On Maze Runner's Set

Dylan O'Brien recently spoke about an accident that almost cost him his life that happened while filming Maze Runner: The Death Cure in 2016. In an interview with Men’s Health, he mentioned this incident as a turning point later in his life and how in this particular incident, his safety was not a thing that the people around him were concerned with.

Having been in the industry for 15 years now, he understands that he must protect himself while on set. O’Brien revealed that he was not treated very well or rather normally after he met with the accident on set.

He felt the need for self-advocacy as well as learning the consequences of self-care and personal safety from that kind of experience. He told the magazine, "It’s taught me that, at the end of the day, in these spaces, you have your own back, and that’s the most you can rely on."

O'Brien said he has confidence in his character and professionalism, hence, his worries were reasonable and it was not irrational for him to have raised them. He has not forgotten how he was feeling that day of the accident when he was actively attempting to shield himself.

Back in 2016, while filming a stunt in front of a vehicle, he was struck and went flying off. He sustained a concussion, and some fractures on his face, and therefore production was called off. It took a year to go back to filming and it took a lengthy two years for the movie to come out in January 2018.

He spoke about the difficulty of young actors trying to voice their concerns, as they are often made to follow rules, and any attempts to argue with such a system are usually termed as ‘difficult.’

Reflecting on how he was treated on set, he said, "Don’t let them manipulate you into thinking that is being difficult, because I can look at that day and know I was a 24-year-old kid who was raising concerns about how we were approaching things, and they were not listened to, they were not respected."

Dylan O’Brien’s most recent movie Saturday Night premiered on September 27th.

