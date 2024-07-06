Ed Sheeran Shares Mathematics Tour Will Conclude In 2025; Announces Final European Leg Concert Dates

Ed Sheeran’s three-year Mathematics World Tour is coming to an end in 2025. On Friday, July 5, the pop star announced the European dates for the final leg of his tour on Instagram.

Ed Sheeran shared that 2025 will mark the end of the Mathematics Tour, adding that he will be performing large shows in Europe, with additional dates to be announced soon. In his Instagram caption, he mentioned plans to visit most of the other places they haven’t been to yet, with the initial dates covering the rest of Europe.

He wrote in the caption, "In 2025, Mathematics Tour comes to an end ! Gonna be hitting most of the other places we haven’t been to yet, but the first dates to go up will be the rest of Europe, more to follow, but European dates on sale July 10th (Rome July 12th), see you next year. It was time to Stop, but then we can press Play…"

Ed Sheeran began his Mathematics World Tour in April 2022. During his concerts in the US, Sheeran featured artists such as Khalid, who opened for some North American shows, as well as Maisie Peters, Russ Dylan, Cat Burns, and Rosa Linn. After the U.S., Sheeran resumed his performances in Europe.

It starts off at Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain, on May 30th, 2025, while the second show will be held in France at Marseille's Orange Vélodrome Stadium on June 6th that year. The venue for the third and others will be communicated before that date, but the penultimate one will happen in Rome on June 14th. On June 20th, Sheeran’s fans should make their way to Lille's Decathlon Arena.

Then Germany, where he has gigs at MHPArena Stuttgart on June 29th and Volksparkstadion Hamburg on July 5th, 2025, followed by Ullevaal Stadion in Oslo, Norway, on July 26th. Then it is Zurich Letzigrund Stadion in Switzerland by August 2nd.

He will be in Antwerp, Belgium, at Middenvijver Park on August 8th, followed by Wroclaw, Poland's Tarczyński Arena, for a performance on August 16th. Strawberry Arena in Stockholm, Sweden, can’t miss out on Sheeran’s show on August 23rd.

In Copenhagen, Denmark, Øresundsparken will see the artist perform two consecutive shows; this will take place towards the end of August. Finally, Merkur Spiel-Arena in Düsseldorf, Germany, will witness Ed Sheeran's concluding performance of the European leg tour on September 5, 2025.

