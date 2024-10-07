‘He Was So Excited’: Sabrina Carpenter Opens Up About Unbiased Casting Of Boyfriend Barry Keoghan In Please, Please, Please MV

Sabrina Carpenter's much-speculated boyfriend, actor Barry Keoghan, landed a role in her music video for "Please Please Please" thanks to his impressive body of work, not merely because of their relationship.

In an interview with CBS Sunday Morning’s Tracy Smith, Carpenter shared her thought process behind casting. She mentioned using her “not-even-biased opinion,” although it certainly helped that the Oscar-nominated actor was sitting right next to her.

When asked about her desire to keep her love life private, Carpenter laughed and clarified her decision: “I genuinely — like, a not-even-biased opinion — I was like, 'Who's the greatest actor that I can find for this music video?' And he was next to me in a chair. He was so excited about it.”

Sabrina later went ahead and shared that the lyrics of the music video were already approved by Keoghan and he liked the song. 'He's a fan of the song,” Carpenter said, adding that the actor “does like my music a lot, yeah."

Sabrina Carpenter initially kept her union with Keoghan under wraps but eventually came out regarding rumors about her relationship with him. They have been associated with each other since late last year, and even attended the Met Gala together, which caused more talk.

Furthermore, in a previous interview with The Guardian, Sabrina described working with Barry as “one of the best experiences I’ve ever had” and also labeled him as a great actor.

Please, Please, Please was released on June 6, 2024. The album which was a smashing hit follows the success of her latest single Espresso, which she performed live for the first time during her Coachella 2024 debut.

The music video is colorful, and quirky and has cheeky lyrics. It also has references to iconic film history criminals, including Bonnie and Clyde, She even made a cheeky reference to his profession in the beginning lyrics, singing, "I heard that you're an actor, so act like a stand-up guy." Fans loved the video as soon as it came out and shipped both the stars together.

Meanwhile, In the United Kingdom, with Please Please Please at number one and Espresso at number two on the UK Singles Chart, Carpenter became the first female artist to hold the top two positions on the chart for five weeks in a row and corresponded to Ed Sheeran as the only artist to hold this accomplishment in general.

