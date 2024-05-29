Ed Sheeran Performs For Kids At Boston Children's Hospital In Heartwarming Gesture Before Show; WATCH

Ed Sheeran brought a lot of joy to some kids yesterday. On Wednesday, May 23, the 33-year-old pop star took some time out before his Boston Calling gig to hang out and perform for kids at Boston Children's Hospital. According to NBC 10 Boston, Sheeran didn't just make an early visit; He met with more than 100 patients and their families, taking pictures and spreading smiles.

Sheeran performed a couple of his hits from the ÷ (Divide) album like Perfect and Castle on the Hill, at the hospital's Seacrest Studio but he didn't stop there! He made sure that even the kids who couldn’t make it to the studio wouldn’t miss his show by taking it straight to their rooms.

In a fun Instagram video shared by Boston Children's Hospital the next day, you can see Sheeran sitting at a table strumming a guitar and singing an acoustic version of Perfect The hospital cheerfully captioned, "Ended the week on a high note, with @teddysphotos at @bostonchildrens! #SeacrestStudios #EdSheeran #bostonchildrens."

A hospital spokesperson told NBC 10 that Ed brought an incredible wave of positive energy. "We know everyone here will be talking about this special day for years to come," they said.

It’s safe to say Ed Sheeran’s tour was a huge hit, leaving a lasting impact on all those kids and their families. Now that’s what you’re saying will make a difference in music.

Ed Sheeran surprises UK school with songs and stories, donates guitars

Ed Sheeran is on a roll with his recent tour. On May 10, he made a special trip to Fairlight Primary School in Brighton, U.K. played for students, joined music classes, answered their burning questions, and even donated five of his guitars This tour was launched with Create Music of all ages Support music education.

During his time at the school, Sheeran treated everyone to a live performance of some of his biggest hits, including but not limited to Shape of You, Perfect, and Bad Habits. Ed really bonded with the kids, showing genuine interest in each one of them.

Headteacher Damien Jordan couldn’t be happier. She said, "It's not always that Ed Sheeran comes to Fairlight Elementary School, although I said he's one of my famous peers! He was wonderful around everyone, he likes them and is very polite when he's with them." they are having a conversation.

Jordan went on to talk about how much it meant to Ed to visit them, noting that Sheeran took the time to listen to the children and encourage them. She also shared her personal story of struggling in school but finding solace and inspiration through music. Ed stressed that he wanted to provide that same encouragement and motivation to the students.

Ed Sheeran’s visit clearly had a lasting impact on the children and staff at Fairlight Primary School, making it a day they won’t soon forget.

Jordan shared some greater pleasant information about Sheeran's visit to Fairlight Primary School. He mentioned that around 60 children at the school get personal track instructions every week through Create Music, along with broader track lessons. Some of those lucky students even were given to teach Sheeran how to play Queen's We Will Rock You on a glockenspiel, seemingly, he became completely into it!

"The children couldn't prevent talking about it once they got domestic, however, of course, their dad and mom notion they have been spinning wild memories. Can you blame them? It became just so surreal, you had to see it to consider it!" Jordan exclaimed.

In an interview with BBC Radio Sussex, Jordan revealed that none of the students had a clue about Sheeran's wonder visit earlier. Only a handful of the body of workers individuals had been allowing in on the secret, including to the surprise and exhilaration of the day. Imagine the surprise and awe when Ed Sheeran casually strolls into your faculty.

